The Madsplainers podcast: Four open districts in Dane County offer chance to push progressive policies

In the Madison area, state legislators regularly hold onto their jobs for a decade or more, so having four seats on the ballot this year is an anomaly. This week on the podcast, Cap Times state government reporter Briana Reilly discusses why the races have drawn nearly two dozen contenders and explains how these openings could further diversify the statehouse. We also discuss the Cap Times' ongoing People's Agenda project, which asks the public to tell us what they'd like the candidates to talk about. We still need more input, so please tell us what you think.

And don't forget to check our homepage for details on next Wednesday night's Senate District 16 debate between Andrew McKinney and Melissa Sargent.