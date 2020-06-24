The Madsplainers podcast: Four open districts in Dane County offer chance to push progressive policies

In the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover stories.
In the Madison area, state legislators regularly hold onto their jobs for a decade or more, so having four seats on the ballot this year is an anomaly. This week on the podcast, Cap Times state government reporter Briana Reilly discusses why the races have drawn nearly two dozen contenders and explains how these openings could further diversify the statehouse. We also discuss the Cap Times' ongoing People's Agenda project, which asks the public to tell us what they'd like the candidates to talk about. We still need more input, so please tell us what you think.
And don't forget to check our homepage for details on next Wednesday night's Senate District 16 debate between Andrew McKinney and Melissa Sargent.
Please let us know what you think of this podcast! Email show producer Natalie Yahr at nyahr@madison.com with your thoughts.
You can subscribe to the Madsplainers on Apple Podcasts or anywhere else podcasts are found. The RSS feed is here.
In the meantime, please check out our other Cap Times podcasts, including Jessie Opoien's state politics podcast Wedge Issues, our live Cap Times Talks podcasts, our student debt series The Cost of Opportunity and our food and drink show The Corner Table.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.