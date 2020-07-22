The Madsplainers podcast: Food banks and farmers feed rising numbers in Dane County

In the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover stories.
The coronavirus pandemic has triggered record unemployment and financial strain, and with those challenges comes hunger. Across the country, Americans who've never visited food pantries are seeking help. Here in Dane County, food banks and pantries faced a spike in demand just as grocery shortages made many basics hard to come by.
On today's show, we talk to the Cap Times' David Maraniss intern Emily Shetler, who spent months visiting food distribution sites to understand how the pandemic has reshaped hunger in Dane County and how these agencies are teaming up with restaurants and farmers to ensure no one goes without.
