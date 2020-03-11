The Madsplainers podcast: ‘Big data’ spurs cuts in Wisconsin hospitals

In the weekly Madsplainers podcast feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover stories.
This week, Cap Times public policy fellow Parker Schorr breaks down his cover story, explaining how staffing algorithms borrowed from the manufacturing sector are changing hospitals, what local nurses are worried about, and why those concerns have pushed them to unionize.
Please let us know what you think of this podcast! Email show producer Natalie Yahr at nyahr@madison.com with your thoughts.
You have free articles remaining.
You can subscribe to the Madsplainers on Apple Podcasts or anywhere else podcasts are found. The RSS feed is here.
In the meantime, please check out our other Cap Times podcasts, including Jessie Opoien's state politics podcast Wedge Issues, our live Cap Times Talks podcasts, our student debt series The Cost of Opportunity and our food and drink show The Corner Table.