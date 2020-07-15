The Madsplainers podcast: As UW plans for reopening, students and faculty have questions

In the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover stories.
Back in March, colleges and universities uniformly decided to shutdown in-person instruction. But as the fall semester approaches and coronavirus case counts rise in much of the country, there's been far less agreement about what higher education should look like in this phase of the pandemic.
This week on the podcast, Cap Times higher education reporter Yvonne Kim breaks down her latest cover story, explaining what the University of Wisconsin-Madison has planned, what's still unknown, and why this semester is guaranteed to be a very unusual UW experience.
