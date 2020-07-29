You are the owner of this article.
The Madsplainers podcast: Activists share what keeps them pushing for change
The Madsplainers podcast: Activists share what keeps them pushing for change

Most weeks on the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover stories, but this time is a little different. 

This week’s big project is a collection of the words of nine activists behind the ongoing protests against police violence and systemic racism. We wanted to capture the motivations, hopes and fears that were keeping them in the streets or raising their voices for change.

On this week's podcast, we hear from six of them. 

Please let us know what you think of this podcast! Email show producer Natalie Yahr at nyahr@madison.com with your thoughts.

You can subscribe to the Madsplainers on Apple Podcasts or anywhere else podcasts are found. The RSS feed is here.

In the meantime, please check out our other Cap Times podcasts, including Jessie Opoien's state politics podcast Wedge Issues, our live Cap Times Talks podcasts, and our food and drink show The Corner Table

