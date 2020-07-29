The Madsplainers podcast: Activists share what keeps them pushing for change

Most weeks on the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover stories, but this time is a little different.

This week’s big project is a collection of the words of nine activists behind the ongoing protests against police violence and systemic racism. We wanted to capture the motivations, hopes and fears that were keeping them in the streets or raising their voices for change.

On this week's podcast, we hear from six of them.