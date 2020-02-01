The Iowa caucuses are Monday, but in 2020 the center of the political universe is Wisconsin

Mark Jefferson, executive director of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, pointed to one potential untapped bank of voters in the strongly Republican WOW counties — Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington — who voted for Sen. Johnson, but not Trump in 2016. In Waukesha County alone that year, the margin for Johnson was 26,000 voters more than it was for Trump.

“I think (Trump) can maintain his anti-establishment credentials in the rural areas, his support there seems as strong as ever, but the ground game is going to mean a lot in southeast Wisconsin,” Jefferson said.

For Democrats, Chergosky said the challenge will be to find a way to balance their campaign in a manner that can ignite the party base, while also appealing to more moderate or swing voters in southwestern Wisconsin. In the driftless area, Trump won U.S. Rep. Ron Kind’s district — the most narrowly-divided in the state — by four points.

“It’s a needle that the party will need to thread,” Chergosky said. “How can they shift the margin back in their favor in these western parts of the state, while also maintaining and increasing turnout in the core democratic areas of Madison and Milwaukee?”

Democrats also will look to address the nearly 20% drop in turnout among black voters from 2012 to 2016.