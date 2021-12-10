'The excitement was palpable': 'The Nutcracker' wows Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy

Solari's mission to bring 'The Nutcracker' to Fort McCoy started after reading about the thousands of refugees at the base, half of whom are children. He and his spouse had previously worked with refugees in Greece in 2015 and 2016 in the early years of Europe's refugee crisis.

"What was best for the kids was a craft, a distraction, something to do," Solari recalled.

After messaging a friend last month who worked with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Maryland, Solari was put in touch with officials at the lead agencies overseeing the resettlement of the Afghan refugees.

"This might be a way to be able to show people that we care about them and that they're welcome here," he said. "We can give a little piece of ourselves and our culture and we can in turn learn a great deal about them."

Mozhgan Karimi, a 30-year-old Afghan women who attended Friday's performance, said she was not expecting the high caliber performance brought by 'The Nutcracker's' cast.

"It was amazing and I had a very good experience seeing that," Karimi said through a translator.

Holiday cheer aside, Karimi's experience as a refugee has not been easy.