Even the dogs have had enough.
"There are a lot of dogs that say, just skip the walk,” said Leona Killerlain, co-owner of Hotel K, a Madison pet-care business. Hotel K offers dog walking services as well as other services, including a doggie day care at their north-side home, which has hosted only a couple of dogs in recent days because clients have been homebound.
Since the arctic blast hit on Tuesday, with temperatures bottoming out at minus 26 and wind chills near the negative 50s, dogs have been doing their business quickly in a fenced-in area outside the back door.
“Our walks are cancelled for the rest of this week because it’s just too cold,” she said.
Schools, government offices and many businesses remained closed on Thursday, and mail delivery was suspended for a second day, allowing workers to take the common-sense approach of staying inside. But the frigid conditions have posed challenges to people who work outside, from dog walkers to utility crews who have been battling downed power lines and busted water mains.
Madison Water Utility crews have had to handle 12 water main breaks since Tuesday, when the arctic air took a direct southbound path through Wisconsin and the rest of the Midwest. The breaks have affected over 100 households and have sent workers in the water’s path during the worst possible conditions.
“Our crews are taking a lot of breaks to warm up in their trucks during repairs,” said Madison Water Utility spokeswoman Amy Barrilleaux.
Barrilleaux said about a third of the city’s 900 miles of water mains are old and deteriorating, and those are the sections that are most likely to succumb to the cold. And the arctic conditions have downed some of the equipment needed to deal with the repairs. On Tuesday, work was hampered when a dump truck at one repair site stopped working.
“We ask for patience if repairs take longer than the usual four to six hours per break,” she said.
As of Thursday afternoon, the worst of the cold is expected to be behind us, with the temperature forecast to reach a balmy negative 4 degrees before reaching the high teens on Friday. A wind chill advisory remains in effect until 3 p.m. Thursday, with wind chills until then dipping as low as minus-25.
By Sunday, temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-40s for a 70-degree swing over the course of the week.
The warm-up can’t come too soon for the thousands of people who have been left without water, power and in many cases, heat.
“The end is in sight,” said Justin Lewis, who heads up residential services at Harker Heating & Cooling.
Lewis said calls are up about 50 percent from normal since the cold blast hit, mostly from people whose furnaces have gone on the fritz. He said some technicians have been working 24-hour shifts.
Not only has the company had to put off regularly scheduled maintenance as it prioritizes emergency situations, it’s had put some customers off altogether.
“It’s gotten to the point where we have to say no to customers,” he said. “We couldn’t physically take any more on.”
The weather’s been proving to be a car-killer as well. AAA Wisconsin has seen call volume at 440 percent over the same period last year, said spokesman Nick Jarmusz.
“The three most common cold-weather problems we are seeing right now are weak batteries, flat tires and fuel problems,” he said.
Batteries over 3 years old are the most likely to fail, he said, and the cold has deflated some tires to the point of causing blowouts. Gas lines are often frozen because car owners haven’t kept fuel tanks full.
The cold prompted Madison Gas & Electric to cut back on routine maintenance so crews can be available on-site to concentrate on urgent situations, like a couple of power failures that affected about 1,000 customers.
“Our equipment, our infrastructure are designed to withstand extremes, whether it’s the cold or the heat,” MG&E's Steve Schultz said. “But when it gets that cold, things can still happen.”
Alliant Energy has also reported power failures that have affected thousands of homes.