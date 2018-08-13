The Democratic gubernatorial primary is almost over. What happens next?

On Wednesday morning the Wisconsin race for governor will enter a new phase with Democrats finally having a single nominee to take on Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
That candidate will have relatively little money left in the bank, only a handful of campaign staff and the largest primary field in state history to unify — all with only 12 weeks to go before the general election on Nov. 6.
But thanks in part to changes Republicans made to state campaign finance law, the Democratic Party has been building critical campaign infrastructure — call it a campaign in waiting — for the eventual nominee.
Unlike in 2014, when the state party helped clear the field for businesswoman, former state Commerce secretary and Madison School Board member Mary Burke, Democratic officials have taken a hands-off approach in selecting the nominee this year.
Instead the party has taken advantage of new campaign finance rules allowing it to collect unlimited donations from individuals and corporations to build a 50-member statewide field team.
Those operatives, in addition to working on legislative and other statewide campaigns, are coordinating with volunteers and neighborhood activists to knock on doors and disseminate talking points aimed at countering the more than $2.3 million Walker’s campaign has already poured into TV advertising.
“We didn’t have the infrastructure to do that with Mary Burke and now we do, and that’s where we’re really investing,” party chairwoman Martha Laning said in an interview.
Republicans have attributed much of their success since 2010 to a strong ground strategy. Party volunteers have so far made 1 million phone calls and 500,000 door knocks to help re-elect Walker in this election cycle. The party currently has 25 office locations statewide, party spokesman Alec Zimmerman said.
“Our field program is currently larger than it has ever been during August of an election year,” Zimmerman said. “We’re planning to expand further yet.”
Lending air support to the eventual Democratic nominee will be the Democratic Governors Association, which is already far more involved than it was in 2014. The national group has committed $3.8 million for advertising in the final five weeks of the general election. The Republican Governors Association has reserved $5.7 million over the final nine weeks.
Democratic strategist on board
The DGA also has funded the work of veteran Democratic strategist Tom Russell, who ran Russ Feingold’s unsuccessful 2016 Senate campaign. This year he is overseeing an operation that has included polling, message testing, opposition research on Walker and communication with donors who have been reluctant to take sides in the crowded primary.
In a June 20 research memo released by party officials, Russell laid out why state and national Democratic strategists see Walker as vulnerable. In four special legislative races and a spring Supreme Court election this year, the liberal candidate has run better than Walker’s 2014 win margin by 21.6 points on average. Democrats only need to do six points better than Walker’s 2014 margin to win the race.
In an interview, Russell said his research has found Walker is vulnerable, particularly on issues of education funding, health care and roads. He said in his research people were “surprisingly vocal about the poor quality of Wisconsin’s roads.”
Russell declined to estimate how much money the nominee will be able to raise from major Democratic donors quickly after the primary.
“I think the candidate is going to do very well with fundraising,” Russell said.
Russell has been in frequent contact with all of the Democratic campaigns throughout the primary, and has compiled resumes of potential hires for the eventual nominee’s campaign. Russell expects “the campaign would grow rapidly” under the direction of the nominee’s current campaign manager.
Party officials noted some aspects of the campaign in waiting, such as creating a list of potential staff, were done in 2002 when three Democrats vied to become the nominee who went on to defeat incumbent Republican Gov. Scott McCallum.
But this year there are 10 candidates on the ballot and eight still actively campaigning. The previous record for a gubernatorial primary ballot was six, set in 1914, 1920 and 1942, according to University of Minnesota research fellow Eric Ostermeier.
Joe Zepecki, who was communications director for Burke’s campaign, said the disadvantage of the late start for the Democrats has been the inability to raise the copious amounts of cash needed to run a campaign and advertise in the general election. The Democratic Party effort to create a campaign in waiting has attempted to mitigate that downside.
The advantage, Zepecki said, is having so many candidates has prevented Walker and Republicans from defining one early, as they did with Burke. In 2014, the Republican Governors Association launched an attack ad on Burke in February and the Burke campaign responded with its first TV ad in March. Although this year the Democratic candidates didn’t start TV advertising until late July.
“Gov. Walker has not had the opportunity to pre-define his potential opponents in the way that four years ago he could define his opponent Mary Burke months and months and months before the election,” Zepecki said. “I have every confidence he will be up on Wednesday with an ad that’s negative. Those ads are in the can and ready to run.”
The state Republican Party has already started running radio ads attacking the four Democratic candidates who have raised the most money so far — State Superintendent Tony Evers, former party chairman Matt Flynn, state firefighter union president Mahlon Mitchell and former state Rep. Kelda Roys.
Other Democratics running in the gubernatorial primary are Madison Mayor Paul Soglin; state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, of Alma; political activist Mike McCabe; and corporate attorney Josh Pade.
In May the state Democratic party hired TJ Helmstetter, who has previously worked for the Democratic National Committee, to handle rapid response communications focused on Walker — something a campaign might have handled in past elections and the Republican Party has provided for the governor’s opponents. In June Helmstetter launched a website, Walker Reality Check, to provide a counterpunch to the Republican Party’s website that characterizes the Democratic primary as a “dangerous race to the left.”
Statewide tours
Walker, who is wrapping up a five-day, 20-city tour, plans to kick off another statewide tour immediately after the primary, campaign spokesman Brian Reisinger said. During that he plans to unveil initial details of his policy plans for a third term.
“Scott Walker has built a campaign to win that takes nothing for granted, and the proof is there for everyone to see as he tirelessly travels the state earning every vote and sharing his positive vision for Wisconsin,” Reisinger said. “The difference between the opposition and the governor is his clear record of reform, and he’s ready to show voters how he’ll fight to keep Wisconsin working for generations to come.”
The Democratic Party is planning its own statewide tour for the nominee in the week after the primary with stops in Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Stevens Point and La Crosse, and then on to northwest Wisconsin in the second week. The tour will include appearances with U.S. Reps. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, and Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.
“It’s going to be a very smooth transition,” Laning said. “Our team has been talking with the candidates and sharing with us what their needs are. And we’ll be able to address those needs.”
It’s unclear what role the losing candidates will play. The primary contest has been mostly congenial, though last week Flynn went on the attack at a Madison forum against Evers, and later in an interview with the Associated Press against Mitchell and Roys, saying they won’t be able to defeat Walker.
Pocan, who previously said he would call out any Democrats who attacked their primary opponents, said he is pleased the candidates have mostly refrained from negative attacks, especially in TV ads.
“A competitive eight-way primary could have been a real mess,” Pocan said. “We came out of the primary without anyone damaged to go into November and that puts us in a really great spot to take on Scott Walker.”