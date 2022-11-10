The Dane County Board is scaling back its new jail again: Here's what could happen next

Though the Dane County Board has scaled-back its jail consolidation project due to cost constraints for the second time this year, the long-stalled effort still faces uncertainty in the months to come in funding votes and potential opposition from elected officials who want a bigger facility.

During budget talks Monday night, the board took another floor off the jail, putting its new height at five stories. The board had previously approved a six-floor jail in March, knocking a floor off a plan they had approved in 2019.

The five-story plan doesn’t include a bed count, but a memo from county Public Works director Todd Draper estimated the five-story jail’s capacity at 697 beds.

The seven-floor jail passed in 2019 had 925 beds.

The new plan includes $500,000 in funding for criminal justice reforms, which could include weekend court, bail reforms and expanding alternatives to youth incarceration.

Unlike some jail votes in the past, the five-story plan was passed as a budget amendment, which only required a simple majority.

But Monday night’s vote will not be the last for the long-stalled project, which at this point has been delayed for about two years.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi could remove the five-story plan from the county’s budget using a partial veto.

Supervisors supporting a larger jail called on Parisi to do just that Monday night, saying it had to be stopped to prevent crowding and future financial headaches for the county.

“I think he should strongly consider it,” said Sup. Andrew Schauer, 21st District, a leading supporter of a six-story jail.

It would take a two-thirds majority to override the veto.

Ariana Vruwink, Parisi’s spokesperson, said the county executive will review the budget once the board finishes its budget talks, which ended on Wednesday.

If the new plan gets past Parisi’s desk, the board will next have to change its architectural contract to begin design on the five-story facility.

That process alone could potentially take up to five months, Draper estimated.

Notably, the board changed its architectural contract for designing the jail as recently as August in order to design a six-story jail that it scrapped within months. That contract change alone cost $798,000.

The new redesign also will likely cost between $500,000 and $1 million.

The county has been getting monthly invoices from architecture firm Mead & Hunt, though some of the $798,000 can be recovered once design is paused with passage of the budget, Draper said.

Once design of the five-story jail is done, the board will have a better idea of how much the project will cost.

Backers of the smaller jail say that more funding will likely need to be approved. Currently, the county has signed off on $166 million in borrowing for the jail.

But reaching the three-fourths majority needed to secure more funding might not be easy. More moderate supervisors who wanted a six-story jail were left visibly upset at how the jail vote played out on Monday. Some of their votes would be needed to reach a three-fourths majority.

The project seeks to close the 1950s-era jail at the City-County Building — a facility long considered inhumane and lacking mental health facilities, which results in some inmates being placed in solitary confinement — along with the Huber Center and consolidate the county’s jail facilities in the Public Safety Building and a new tower.