The city wants to know what you think of this Park Street mural

Vivid colors and the portraits of four prominent Madisonians make up a new mural planned for 2300 S. Park St. So what do you think about it?

Designed by award-winning Wisconsin “Hip Hop Architect” Michael Ford, the mural will be a prominent addition to the major thoroughfare, positioned on a five-story parking structure near the corner of Park and Hughes Place. Ford and the Madison Arts Commission are asking for public feedback on the design through noon Monday with an online survey, at airtable.com/shrpToQ4OdArUYruN

In his proposed design, Ford used a colorful palette to write out the words “South Madison,” then took pieces of the letters and scrambled them to make an abstract pattern.

“The goal was to complement all the energy and excitement” happening on the South Side, he said. The idea of adding faces of four local trailblazers came out of a community meeting this summer.

“What rose to the top of the discussion was to see faces of people who’ve made an impact on South Madison,” he said.

To narrow down the possibilities, Ford concentrated on people who are no longer living and who have not yet been celebrated “on any of the other amazing murals around Madison,” he said. The four depicted on the design are:

Wayne Strong, an advocate of community policing and a former Madison police officer who retired as a lieutenant after 24 years of service. One of the city’s first school-based police officers, Strong mentored two generations of boys and girls through the Southside Raiders Youth Football and Cheerleader Program. Strong was a member of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board when he died unexpectedly in June at age 62.

Earsie Green, who for a quarter-century served hundreds of thousands of meals to children, their families and the community at the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. In 2018, the club renamed their newly renovated kitchen in her honor. Green died last year.

Marcus Miles, a photographer known for chronicling community events in Madison’s communities of color, a former state employee and a firefighter with the Town of Blooming Grove Fire Department. He died in 2017.

Alfonso "Al" Studesville Jr., a student services career counselor at Madison College who was a lifelong member of the NAACP and served on the South Central Work Force Development Board, mentoring programs for 100 Black Men of Madison and more. He and his wife Janet died in a motorcycle accident in Texas in 2013.

The mural’s final design will be printed on a perforated, breathable mesh material adhered to the surface of the structure, and is designed to last at least 30 years with minimal maintenance, Ford said.

Expected to open in 2024, the parking structure at the Village on Park is part of a construction project that also includes the Urban League of Madison’s Black Business Hub, a $25.5 million, four-story building that earlier this week received a $1 million boost from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott.

Funds for the mural will come from the city’s Percent for Art ordinance, which will allocate 1% of City funds in the $9.1 million parking structure project budget for public art. A specific estimated cost for the mural is not yet available, said Madison Arts Program administrator Karin Wolf.

Ford was selected for the project by the 11-member Madison Arts Commission. Known as Madison’s “Hip Hop Architect” and founder of the architectural firm BrandNu Design, Ford was earlier this year named one of three Young Architects of the Year by the Wisconsin chapter of the American Institute of Architects. He is also founder of the Hip Hop Architecture Camp, created to introduce underrepresented youth to architecture, urban planning and design.