The battle over drop boxes rages on in Wisconsin

Despite being widely used in the state in 2020, absentee ballot drop boxes have come under fire from state Republicans seeking to limit or completely ban their use.

The ongoing debate over whether state law allows for the use of drop boxes could be heading to the Wisconsin Supreme Court after conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty asked the state's high court to bypass a recent court of appeals decision to allow for their use at least up until the Feb. 15 primary. The state District 4 Court of Appeals on Monday issued a stay against an earlier ruling by Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren, which barred the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the state.

Hundreds of municipal clerks made use of the freestanding, mailbox-like structures in 2020 when there still wasn't a vaccine for COVID-19 and public health officials were warning against large gatherings, like at polling places. The boxes were also embraced by many as a safer, accessible alternative to dropping their absentee ballots in the mail, given the enormous volume of ballots being sent and fears of cost-cutting measures at the U.S. Postal Service then much in the news.

Republicans have railed against drop boxes for more than a year now, due in part to ongoing and unfounded claims of election fraud by former President Donald Trump, who lost Wisconsin to President Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes. Challenges against the boxes have focused on unfounded claims of fraud and a lack of security, or that state statutes do not explicitly address their use.

The Republican-controlled state Legislature last year passed legislation limiting where the boxes could be located, as well as clarifying who was allowed to return an individual’s ballot, but the proposal was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The Legislature's GOP-led joint rules committee voted earlier this month to force the Wisconsin Elections Commission to quickly create rules for missing information on absentee envelopes, along with rules for ballot drop boxes.

The bipartisan commission voted in early December to begin the lengthy administrative rule-making process for drop boxes, which was one of several election-related recommendations made in last October’s report from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau.

Once drafted as rules, the committee can vote to eliminate the policies. The commission is expected to meet Friday to discuss the rules committee’s vote.

The GOP push against drop boxes was amplified again on Monday when Trump issued a statement claiming “Some Rino Republicans in Wisconsin are working hand in hand with others to have drop boxes again placed in Wisconsin. Drop boxes are only good for Democrats and cheating, not good for Republicans.”

The term “RINO” refers to “Republicans in name only.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in a statement Monday he opposes expanding the use of drop boxes in the state, but he refused to say on Tuesday if he supports legalizing drop boxes at all.

Vos said through an attorney in a 2020 letter objecting to Madison’s “Democracy in the Park” event, which allowed election officials to collect ballots leading up to the presidential election, that drop boxes were allowed under state law.

In its review of elections administration, the Audit Bureau reported that, based on results from the nearly half of the 1,835 municipal clerks in Wisconsin who responded to an agency survey, the boxes had appeared in all corners of the state prior to the November 2020 election.

Nearly 29% of respondents, or 245 clerks, said they had used the boxes, according to the Audit Bureau. According to a map the agency created, from 24 to 54 municipalities in each of seven regions of the state used them, including in the northeast and northwest parts of the state where Trump won the vast majority of counties.

In all, the boxes were in use in at least 43 cities, 46 villages and 156 towns, according to the Audit Bureau.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

