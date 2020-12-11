Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge unrealized, Wisconsin could be 'moving in the right direction'

COVID-19 case numbers in Wisconsin have yet to show the anticipated post-Thanksgiving spike, and a state health official said Thursday there are indications that infection rates, while still high, are “moving in the right direction.”

State health officials are still weighing whether an anticipated spike in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving weekend really happened and caution that an unexpected drop in the numbers of people seeking tests may be masking a surge.

“There’s a false sense of safety within our bubbles,” state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm during a media briefing on Thursday.

She said that up to half of those infected with the virus have no symptoms and could be spreading it unknowingly and urged those who may have been exposed to get tested.

The state reported 4,034 new cases on Thursday, down considerably from the record 7,989 on Nov. 18, six days before Thanksgiving.

At the same time, the Wisconsin Hospital Association on Thursday reported 1,484 inpatients in the state being treated for COVID-19, the lowest number in six weeks after a record 2,277 patients on Nov. 17.