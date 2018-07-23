Commonly ignored Madison licensing requirements

Chickens: Households can keep up to four chickens for an annual fee of $10. City records show that as of June 28, there were 98 active chicken-keeping licenses on file.

Bicycles: A $10 city bicycle registration is good for four years. As of early June, there were 13,982 bikes registered to about 9,700 people.

Cats: An annual cat license costs $15 if the cat is spayed or neutered and $20 if it isn't. Treasurer Dave Gawenda reports that there are about 1,000 active cat licenses in Madison