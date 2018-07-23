A Madison “wheel tax” would be only the latest in a long list of licenses or fees that the city has chosen to adopt.
But in contrast with the city’s lax approach to, say, licensing bicycles and backyard chickens, Mayor Paul Soglin says enforcement of any city vehicle-registration program would be more comprehensive and raise more money for a city that annually struggles to close projected budget gaps.
The reason? The city wouldn’t be the one responsible for enforcing the wheel tax. That would be done by the state.
The city requires residents to pay fees to obtain licenses for a range of activities neither the state nor the federal government requires it to regulate, including bartending, small-scale beekeeping, and owning cats and bikes. But it makes little effort to enforce many of them.
It’s not hard to find chicken owners, for example, who don’t show up in city registration records — either because they never registered or registered and forgot to renew, or because of problems with the city’s system for keeping track of registrations.
Elisabeth Fletcher, who lives in the Eastmoreland neighborhood, said she got her chickens last year but just remembered to register them a few weeks ago. It’s probably “just not worth it” for the city to spend the time making sure owners get registered, she said in a post on the Facebook group Mad City Chickens.
“They have other things going on, and even if they did, how would it be enforced?” she said “I take it more as helping the city out with their budget rather than a requirement to be honest.”
East Sider Kaitlin Knudson said she’s registered her family’s chickens annually since getting them in 2016, and yet she doesn’t show up on the city’s list of licenses set to expire this year.
In fact, the treasurer’s office was only able to provide registration records going back to 2010 — some hand-written, none searchable electronically — although the ordinance requiring registration dates to 2004.
Like chickens, bicycles and cats are also supposed to be registered with the city, but even city elected officials and local bike advocates don’t bother to register their bikes, and bike registration coordinator John Rider has estimated that maybe one out of every 10 bikes that is supposed to be registered is.
It costs $15 a year for a spayed or neutered cat and $20 for one that isn’t, but if you don’t do it — or do and forget to re-register after a year — it’s unlikely anyone will be the wiser.
The city treasurer sends out reminder notices, city treasurer Dave Gawenda said, but “as a longtime owner of two cats, I can say no one has ever come to my door and asked to see their licenses. However, each year I get them new licenses, because I’m your typical honest, law-abiding Madisonian.”
If the city’s pet-licensing records were to be believed, Madisonians are about 12 times as fond of dogs — which do fall under state licensing requirements — than cats, as there are about 12,000 dogs licensed in Madison and only about 1,000 cats.
Vehicle fees mandatory
But whether you drive a gas-guzzling SUV or a hybrid Toyota Prius, paying a local vehicle registration fee would not be optional, since the state Department of Transportation would collect it on behalf of the city when Madison drivers renew their state vehicle registrations.
And it’s far harder to get away with driving a car with expired license plates than it is to ride your unlicensed bike on city streets or let your unregistered chickens peck around your backyard.
Soglin said city licenses like those for cats, chickens and bikes are “based on people voluntarily complying.” As for why a resident should bother complying with an ordinance the city doesn’t bother to enforce, Soglin, like Gawenda, suggested it was a question of character.
“Be a good citizen and comply and pay these licenses and fees without forcing us to expend more money on enforcement,” he said.
Still, Ald. Paul Skidmore, 9th District, a critic of the proposed city wheel tax, said that “if it’s on the books, it should be enforced” and that Madison’s unenforced licenses represent a “revenue opportunity.”
“And if we’re looking at a wheel tax, why not?” he said.
City Council President Samba Baldeh did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the local vehicle fee.
Madison’s proposed vehicle registration fee was introduced to the City Council on June 19. It’s not expected to come up for a final vote for months.
Although he proposed the $17 fee to raise some $3.3 million annually for city road needs, Soglin of late has sounded less supportive of the idea.
“We’ve only put forth this idea to be implemented if our other revenues and expenses don’t match,” he said, and it is “definitely not a sure thing.”