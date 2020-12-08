Texas sues Wisconsin, other battleground states in U.S. Supreme Court over election results

In another last-ditch bid to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory, Texas is attempting to sue Wisconsin and three other battleground states in the U.S. Supreme Court to override the will of the people in those states and force their Legislatures to appoint presidential electors instead.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton directly petitioned the nation's high court on Monday to take up its case challenging the election result in Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania — all states Biden won — based on differences in election administration the case contends are favorable to Democrats; changes to elections rules by non-legislative actors; and "the appearance of voting irregularities."

Because Texas is suing other states, the U.S. Supreme Court has original jurisdiction over the matter, meaning lower courts don't need to hear the case first. The cases is one of several that have been filed against Wisconsin and other states' election results despite the fact state and federal officials have debunked voter fraud fictions that many of them rely upon.

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, a Republican appointed by President Donald Trump, recently declared the U.S. Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.