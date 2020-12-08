Texas sues Wisconsin, other battleground states in U.S. Supreme Court over election results

In another last-ditch bid to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory, Texas is attempting to sue Wisconsin and three other battleground states in the U.S. Supreme Court to override the will of the people in those states and force their Legislatures to appoint presidential electors instead.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton directly petitioned the nation's high court on Monday to take up its case challenging the election result in Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania — all states Biden won — based on differences in election administration the case contends are favorable to Democrats; changes to elections rules by non-legislative actors; and "the appearance of voting irregularities."
Because Texas is suing other states, the U.S. Supreme Court has original jurisdiction over the matter, meaning lower courts don't need to hear the case first. The cases is one of several that have been filed against Wisconsin and other states' election results despite the fact state and federal officials have debunked voter fraud fictions that many of them rely upon.
U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, a Republican appointed by President Donald Trump, recently declared the U.S. Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.
The other major case potentially affecting Wisconsin's election results, scheduled for a hearing and potential determination on Thursday, seeks to throw out Biden's victory not on major allegations of voter fraud, but rather legal arguments attempting to change the rules of the election after the fact so ballots in Democratic Dane and Milwaukee county can be thrown out.
Trump and his allies brought two additional cases in federal court.
The Texas case contends the alleged breaches of election law in the defendant states violate federal law and affect the popular votes in those states, therefore requiring the high court to allow state Legislatures — controlled by Republicans in Wisconsin — to appoint presidential electors instead, presumably handing a victory to Trump.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, called Texas case and others brought by Trump and his allies meritless.
Support Local Journalism
"I feel sorry for Texans that their tax dollars are being wasted on such a genuinely embarrassing lawsuit," Kaul said. "Texas is as likely to change the outcome of the Ice Bowl as it is to overturn the will of Wisconsin voters in the 2020 presidential election."
According to the Texas Tribune, Paxton, the Texas AG, has been under indictment since 2015 for felony securities fraud charges and is facing new criminal allegations from eight of his top deputies, who said they believe he broke the law by using his agency to do favors for a political donor. The FBI is investigation Paxton over those claims, according to the Associated Press. Paxton has denied wrongdoing.
Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,600 votes, according to Wisconsin's official election certification.
The Texas case was filed just before Tuesday's federal "Safe Harbor deadline" for states to notify Congress of their presidential election determination.
Legal experts say the “Safe Harbor” deadline isn’t a firm deadline, but it is beneficial for states to meet it because it binds Congress to accept those electoral votes on Jan. 6, even if there is an objection to them. The deadline is expected to matter little, however, because the likelihood of both chambers of Congress throwing out a state’s electoral votes based on an objection is slim to none. Democrats control the U.S. House of Representatives, while Republicans control the Senate.
Edward Foley, an election law expert and law professor at The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, said Wisconsin, despite the fact Gov. Tony Evers signed off on the election results, likely won't have "Safe Harbor" status because of the ongoing election dispute in state court. But federal lawsuits, he said, don't have sway over "Safe Harbor" status because they aren't part of Wisconsin's statutory framework for determining election outcomes.
Experts say Dec. 14, the day the electoral college meets, is a firm deadline they wouldn’t expect a court to blow past. It’s not clear what would happen if Wisconsin’s slate of electors weren’t able to vote on that date.
Foley said courts could use the "Safe Harbor" deadline as a justification for not taking action in any legal disputes against the election, similar to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in 2000 in denying a remand for a new recount in Florida.
Fave 5: Reporter Riley Vetterkind shares his top stories of 2020
It goes without saying this year has been a whirlwind, and it’s not even over yet. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented our state and country with one of the foremost crises of the past century.
While some crises in our history managed to unite the nation, the story of this year’s crisis is much different. COVID-19 and the response to it have accelerated America’s and Wisconsin’s deep political divisions and leave our politics in a nearly constant state of disarray.
Here's a look back at some of this year's top stories in state government and politics.
With this year’s campaign for state Supreme Court, Wisconsinites got an early taste of the heated rhetoric that would be commonplace in the pr…
One of the most bizarre stories I’ve written this year shows that you’ll never know what just might provoke partisan-fueled vitriol. In this c…
For me, writing this story was when it became clear the COVID-19 pandemic was truly serious and here to stay. It also marked a short-lived sta…
The high court’s landmark action striking down Gov. Tony Evers’s statewide public health order threw into sharp relief the extent to which the…
Wisconsin giveth, and Wisconsin taketh away. In perhaps the biggest state political story of the year, Wisconsin revoked the support it gave P…
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.