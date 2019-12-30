Texas company awarded $3.25 million contract to begin Yahara dredging project

A Houston company has been awarded a roughly $3.25 million contract to begin the first phase of a multi-year sediment removal project in the Yahara chain of lakes, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Monday.

The Dredgit Corporation will begin the first phase of the project, which is expected to start this spring. The project is the latest in a series of flood mitigation initiatives by the county meant to improve water flow, flood storage capacity and fish and wildlife habitats in the Yahara lakes, Parisi said in a statement.

"As climate change rains continue to impact our area, Dane County is committed to mitigating future flooding risks and increasing the flow of water through the Yahara chain of lakes," Parisi said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}