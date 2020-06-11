Testing finds coronavirus cases largely absent from state veterans homes, so far

Widespread testing for COVID-19 continues at Wisconsin’s three veterans home after one resident at the King home was suspected to have the virus, and one King staffer and two staff members at the Union Grove home tested positive for it.
The state Department of Veterans Affairs began testing all staff and residents of its three veterans nursing homes in mid-May. The agency has received the majority of the test results but some are still pending, said Carla Vigue, a spokeswoman for the agency. The state owns three nursing homes for veterans: Wisconsin Veterans Home at King in Waupaca County, Union Grove in Racine County and Chippewa Falls, which is run by a private contractor.
At King, one resident was asymptomatic and tested positive, but was retested two more times with negative results. The resident was moved out of quarantine and into their regular room, Vigue said. One employee who was asymptomatic also tested positive and is in quarantine at home for 14 days. The facility is still waiting on test results for about 200 tests out of 1,246 residents and staff who were tested.
All staff at the veterans homes wear personal protective equipment and there have been quarantine areas set up for residents who have been infected, according to a letter from Tammy Servatius, King’s commandant.
The heads of each home regularly posts letters with updates about COVID-19 to the Department of Veterans Affairs website.
At Union Grove, as of June 5, every resident has tested negative for COVID-19, and two staffers have tested positive and are recovering at home, according to a June 5 letter from Diane Lynch, the veterans homes administrator.
There have been no documented COVID-19 cases at Chippewa Falls.
“We have worked very hard to keep this virus off our campus by limiting visitors, temperature screening anyone who comes on campus, and strongly enforcing our infectious disease control procedures. I commend the diligence put forth by our dedicated staff who have protected our members by immediately putting our protocols into place to help prevent spread of the virus,” said Vigue in an email.
Nursing homes in Wisconsin and nationwide have been hit hard by the virus. A series of news reports estimate 40 percent of all virus deaths have been in nursing homes. In Wisconsin, 110 long-term care facilities and 96 nursing homes have COVID-19 cases, according to state Department of Health Services data as of June 10. The state lists the names of each nursing home and county on its website.
In Dane County, there have been COVID-19 cases at at least four nursing homes: Capitol Lakes, SSM St. Mary’s, Belmont and The Villa at Middleton Village.
