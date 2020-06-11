Testing finds coronavirus cases largely absent from state veterans homes, so far

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Widespread testing for COVID-19 continues at Wisconsin’s three veterans home after one resident at the King home was suspected to have the virus, and one King staffer and two staff members at the Union Grove home tested positive for it.

The state Department of Veterans Affairs began testing all staff and residents of its three veterans nursing homes in mid-May. The agency has received the majority of the test results but some are still pending, said Carla Vigue, a spokeswoman for the agency. The state owns three nursing homes for veterans: Wisconsin Veterans Home at King in Waupaca County, Union Grove in Racine County and Chippewa Falls, which is run by a private contractor.

At King, one resident was asymptomatic and tested positive, but was retested two more times with negative results. The resident was moved out of quarantine and into their regular room, Vigue said. One employee who was asymptomatic also tested positive and is in quarantine at home for 14 days. The facility is still waiting on test results for about 200 tests out of 1,246 residents and staff who were tested.

All staff at the veterans homes wear personal protective equipment and there have been quarantine areas set up for residents who have been infected, according to a letter from Tammy Servatius, King’s commandant.