Madison has won final approval to create a potent tax incremental financing district that could help deliver a record $115 million to support a host of initiatives on the evolving South Side.

The Madison Joint Review Board, made up of representatives from the city, Madison School District, Dane County and Madison Area Technical College, on Friday unanimously approved the new TIF district that can mean tens of millions of dollars for housing, streets, parks, bus rapid transit stations, bike and pedestrian improvements, development loans, land purchases, small business assistance and more.

"I'm really excited," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. "I'm grateful for the Joint Review Board's approval. This will bring an unprecedented level of investment to the South Side."

The borders of the TIF district, called TID 51, are the Beltline, Fish Hatchery Road, John Nolen Drive and Wingra Creek. It's intended to address long-overdue infrastructure needs, historical inequities and needs from absorbing much of the town of Madison last fall, city officials have said.

All told, TID 51 is projected to have $99.4 million in costs eligible for TIF funding, and $15.5 million in costs that would be repaid through assessments to property owners or with state or federal grants. The city also intends to apply a so-called "half-mile rule" that allows the city to spend tax revenues within a half-mile of the district's boundaries.

Also Friday, because some TIF districts take time before they start producing new tax revenue, the Joint Review Board unanimously approved amendment to the project plans of two successful TIF districts on the Near East and East sides to donate $65.2 million in support of TID 51 over its first five years.

In addition, the board amended an existing district on the South Side, TID 42, to provide $2.8 million for stormwater and parking structure costs at the Village on Park mall.

In January 2022, the City Council adopted the South Madison Plan, which recommended the creation of a new TIF district to help address displacement due to gentrification, increase home ownership and maximize opportunities for existing residents and business owners.

With TIF, the city's most potent economic development tool, the city and other local taxing entities agree to freeze property values in an area. Tax revenues from growth are then invested in private development, initiatives or public infrastructure. When investments are repaid, the district is closed and the higher-valued property is fully returned to the tax rolls.

Madison appears on a lot of 'best of' lists. Here are 25 of them Best place to live Best Beer Best biking Best city for the young and broke Best state capitals Best naked bike ride Most caring city Best remote work situation Best city for recent grads Best city to rent with pets Best School Best place for kids Best food truck Best college football Sportiest city Best outdoor activities Best work-life balance Best city for runners Best scientists Best place to walk Most successful women Greenest city Best place to retire Happiest city Most dog-friendly city