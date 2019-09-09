Madison's Tenant Resource Center announced Monday the hiring of a new executive director while also apologizing for what it called the "harm" the board caused its previous director after the center fired her from that position last year.
Robin Sereno, who has experience as a counselor and has worked directly with marginalized communities, has been hired as the new executive director, the board said.
The Tenant Resource Center has operated in Madison since 1980, answering legal questions for tenants and landlords — particularly relating to repairs, evictions, security deposits and breaking a lease — and providing services to people who are homeless and those facing homelessness.
Konkel, who held the position of executive director for 23 years, was terminated in October over alleged financial mismanagement.
In a statement Monday, the center's board of directors stopped short of rescinding the allegations against Konkel but apologized for the "harm she has endured as a result of this separation, and for the Board's contributions to that harm."
The board noted that because the matter was resolved in a mediated settlement, Konkel was not able to defend herself and "sacrificed her personal and professional reputation."
"The Board ... acknowledges that Konkel's separation from TRC last fall did not involve progressive discipline, nor afford her any opportunity to understand, explain, dispute, or rectify the allegations of financial mismanagement the Board made against her," said the statement signed by all six of the board's members.
The Tenant Resource Center board also thanked Konkel for her "incredible dedication" to the center.
In January, Konkel and the board announced that Konkel would serve the Tenant Resource Center in a consulting role. At that time, the board said Konkel never intentionally harmed the center.
Konkel recently stepped down as a voting member of the board to make room for Sereno.
In a statement, Konkel said she had "complete confidence" that Sereno would provide "strong, compassionate and thoughtful leadership to guide the Tenant Resource Center forward through the challenges that come with this new chapter."
Sereno has more than 20 years of leadership experience in program development, research, fundraising and direct service. She also serves on several local boards and coalitions that work to address homelessness and poverty.
Board President Andrea Singletary said Sereno will bring "a trauma-informed" approach to the center's work.
"Robin impressed us with her nuanced understanding of the nature of homelessness, wisdom gained from years of working directly with the communities we serve," Singletary said in a statement.
Sereno said she is honored to head the program.
"I believe that as a community we agree that there is important work to be done regarding housing, which is why it is such a privilege to be in this position," Sereno said in a statement. "I look forward to building upon the amazing work that Brenda and everyone else at the TRC has accomplished."