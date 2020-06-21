Tenant Resource Center accepting applications for rent assistance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Madison's Tenant Resource Center is now accepting applications from renters struggling to stay current with their landlords due to months of economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

People who need assistance with preventing evictions are able to receive help from a $10 million dollar community eviction prevention launched by Dane County in partnership with the TRC.

“By preventing evictions, we are stabilizing housing for families during these uncertain, challenging times,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. “We need landlords to continue to work with their tenants and partner with us to prevent evictions- funds are available that can support payment of back rent.”

The COVID-19 crisis has been particularly hard on communities of color. Parisi said that bringing relief to communities of color is part of the push behind this funding.