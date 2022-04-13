Tenant in Downtown building with Paisan's sues owners over demolition notice, 'reprehensible conduct'

A tenant in the Downtown office building that houses Paisan’s restaurant is suing the property owners over a recent demolition notice and what the tenant calls a “bogus” order to leave and other “reprehensible conduct.”

Nicholas Loniello, who rents an office in the building for his law firm, Loniello, Meier & Associates, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Dane County Circuit Court. It asks the court to declare that his lease doesn’t expire until Jan. 31, 2023. The lawsuit also alleges the owners have acted in bad faith.

“I believe they engaged in reprehensible conduct to force tenants to move out of the property,” Loniello said.

Greg Rice, who represents the owners, did not respond to a request for comment on the allegations in the lawsuit.

Despite Loniello’s ongoing lease, Rice submitted a notice on April 8 stating that he intends to apply to demolish the 12-story building at 131 W. Wilson St. — with the aim to start the tear down this summer.

A developer is proposing a 14-story project with roughly 250 apartments, deck-top pool, commercial space and underground parking to replace the structurally shaky office building.

The building has closed and reopened twice over the last several months due to ongoing structural concerns in a parking garage. Executive Management Inc. — the landlord and the company that owns the property — had temporary supports installed to allow the building to stay open.

As the owners plan for demolition and redevelopment, Paisan’s restaurant and Loniello want to stay in the building. They want the landlord to address the structural issues.

But on Monday, the landlord served Loniello with a five-day notice to either pay $21,550 in rent or move out of the office, according to a document attached to the lawsuit. Loniello said he’s not behind in rent and called the notice “bogus.”

“I don’t owe any rent,” Loniello said. “I’m entitled to a rent credit.”

Loniello said he spent about $55,000 on permanent improvements to the office space — new floors, partition walls, a new lighting system and more — that Executive Management Inc. promised in writing it would reimburse a portion of if the lease was terminated early. Documents provided in Loniello’s lawsuit back that up.

The lease was supposed to go until at least 2026, with the option for the tenant to renew for another 10 years as long as rent is paid, according to a lease amendment provided in the lawsuit.

On Jan. 20, Executive Management gave Loniello a 12-month notice to leave. Loniello said he negotiated that Executive Management would need to give him a year’s notice before kicking him out.

As part of that agreement, Executive Management is required to “pay or credit” Loniello with a portion of the costs he spent on renovations, calculated by a predetermined formula, according to the lease amendment.

According to that formula, Executive Management owes Loniello $34,682 — about $13,000 more than the overdue rent, Loniello said. He wants the money in a credit toward his rent.

Loniello said the owners knew the building was a tear-down, and they let him do the renovations anyway. His lawsuit alleges that’s one of the ways Executive Management acted in “bad faith” because the company had a duty to disclose the structural defects.

In addition, Loniello said EMI made being a tenant “so difficult” that the company effectively forced other tenants to move out.

“The landlord’s attitude seems to be my way or the highway,” Loniello said. “They’ve gotten substantially everybody out of that building except Paisan’s and me.”

Since January, Loniello said the landlord has stopped refilling the toilet paper in the bathrooms of the office, locked the front door of the building for 24 hours a day and prevented members of the public from using the elevator. Loniello, whose office is on the 12th floor, said the actions have impacted his business.

“Give me my toilet paper. Open up my front door,” Loniello said. “And let my clients take the elevator to my office.”

