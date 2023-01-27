Tell Madison what you think of plans to transform Lake Monona waterfront

If you go

What: The public is invited to hear and interact with the design teams as they discuss their visions for the John Nolen Drive lakefront.

When: Tonight; food and music at 5:30 p.m., presentations at 6 p.m.

Where: Madison Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., Rooms 301-302, also live streamed at Madison City Channel-Presentations (cityofmadison.com)