Tell Madison what you think of plans to transform Lake Monona waterfront

The City of Madison has launched a survey to get public opinion on a trio of expansive plans to transform the Lake Monona waterfront along John Nolen Drive.
This week, the three finalists in a city's design competition revealed their plans for redeveloping the Law Park/Monona Terrace area to better connect it to Capitol Square and nearby neighborhoods in an environmentally friendly way that also celebrates the area's cultural history.
Preliminary cost estimates range from $150 million to $250 million.
The public opinion survey will be open until March 23, and the results will be shared with the Lake Monona Waterfront Ad-hoc Committee.
The public also is invited to a gathering tonight, interacting with and hearing from the developers as they discuss their proposals, and seeing their detailed plans up close.
The three finalist design teams are Agency Landscape + Planning of Cambridge, Massachusetts; James Corner Field Operations of New York; and Sasaki of Denver.
