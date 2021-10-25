‘Teeth so rotten they can’t eat’: Gaps in dental care for Afghans at Fort McCoy

A little over a week after 24-year-old Baber Shah Dorani arrived at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin Sept. 1 after fleeing from Afghanistan, his teeth started to hurt.

He waited a few weeks for the pain to subside, but it got worse. In mid-October, he went to the medical clinic on base, but there was no dentist. The medical personnel gave him some ibuprofen — which he said didn’t help — and a gel that, when applied, did dull the pain, but only for about 10 minutes, Dorani said.

A few days later, Dorani went to the clinic again. Still no dentist. On the third time Wednesday, medical staff told Dorani a dentist had arrived over the weekend, but he would have to wait another 10-15 days or more before he could get the two cavities filled.

“Two of them have a big hole,” Dorani said of his teeth, noting that a third tooth aches. “(They) should be removed.”

For the last nearly two months, the roughly 13,000 Afghan evacuees staying at Fort McCoy have not had access to a dentist, interviews with several Afghan evacuees show. A single dentist arrived within the last week or so, but getting an appointment could take weeks or longer. The Wisconsin State Journal spoke with four Afghans, including Dorani, who said they’ve struggled to get dental treatment as their teeth continue to decay.