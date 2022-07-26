Ted Cruz endorses Rebecca Kleefisch leading up to GOP gubernatorial primary

Just two weeks before Wisconsin's contested GOP primary, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch has received an endorsement from U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, who won the state's 2016 presidential primary.

Cruz's endorsement comes almost two months after the Texas senator's ally, former President Donald Trump, backed fellow GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels in the race. Kleefisch, who served eight years under former Gov. Scott Walker, and Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., were leading the race in recent statewide polling, separated by one percentage point.

“Rebecca will fight for a stronger economy, school choice so parents are back in charge of their kids' education, and she will work to protect Life and our Second Amendment," Cruz said in a statement. "I ask my fellow conservatives to join me in supporting Rebecca’s campaign for governor today!”

Kleefisch has been endorsed by former Gov. Scott Walker and more than 50 Republican state lawmakers, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.

“Senator Cruz knows the fight Wisconsin is up against on the federal level and knows our state needs a strong, proven leader as governor to fight against Bidenflation and for our pro-life and pro-2nd Amendment values," Kleefisch said in a statement.

Michels has been endorsed by Trump and former Gov. Tommy Thompson.

Trump lost Wisconsin's 2016 primary to Cruz, but went on to win the state in what proved to be a crucial part of his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton, before losing to President Joe Biden in 2020.

Marquette Law School's June poll found that 27% of Republican primary voters supported Michels, while 26% supported Kleefisch.

State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, and business owner Adam Fischer are also running in the Aug. 9 primary. Ramthun, who has repeatedly called for the constitutionally impossible task of decertifying the 2020 presidential election, polled more than 20 points below Michels and Kleefisch in June. Fischer was not included in the poll.