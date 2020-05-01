'Technological malfunction' leads to double federal unemployment payments for some claimants

DWD's unemployment insurance division received almost 480,000 applications and distributed more than $290 million in state unemployment benefits since March 15.

In addition, the department reported that, of the nearly 1.2 million in unemployment claims received between March 15 and April 25, almost 750,000 had been paid. The number of claims processed in that five-week period equal what is normally processed by the department over an eight-month span.

The state’s unemployment fund balance was sitting at more than $1.92 billion at the close of February, up from less than $600 million in 2007, before the last recession hit.

The state unemployment fund is filled through payroll taxes on employers and used to provide temporary benefits for qualifying workers who lose their job.

About a year ago, in April 2019, the state had recorded its lowest unemployment rate ever at 2.8%. The unemployment rate in February was 3.5% and in March, it sat at 3.4%.

However, the data used in the most recent preliminary unemployment estimates was collected before the COVID-19 pandemic — and subsequent "safer at home" order — closed down many businesses across the state.

In April, DWD officials estimated the jobless rate had skyrocketed to nearly 27%, following the same assumptions regarding the economic impact used by Moody’s Analytics. At the time, DWD projected that close to 725,000 Wisconsin residents — across 48,000 private establishments — were out of work due to the pandemic. Some 109,000 people already were unemployed before the outbreak.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.