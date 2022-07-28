Taxpayers to cover attorney fees in Wisconsin election review open records case

Wisconsin taxpayers will front the more than $95,000 bill for attorney fees associated with an open records lawsuit related to the GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election being conducted by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, a Dane County judge ruled Thursday.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn ordered in favor of liberal watchdog group American Oversight's request for attorney fees in the case, which ultimately found that Gableman spent the first two months of his review largely getting familiar with how Wisconsin elections are conducted. Gableman was hired last summer at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers, but legal fees and other court expenses have pushed the price tag to more than $1 million.

Bailey-Rihn also declined to award punitive damages in the case, which was filed against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who hired Gableman to lead the probe. The case is one of four filed by American Oversight against Vos, the state Assembly and Gableman seeking public records related to the review.

"The whole purpose of punitive damages is to punish wrongdoings by the individual doing the wrongdoings, here (those doing) the wrongdoings and who will end up paying these fees are different people and I think the people of the state of Wisconsin have been punished enough for this case," Bailey-Rihn said.

"Their benefit is they got to see their government in action, they’re responsible for the legal fees that have to be paid to the petitioner, but I don’t think that it does anyone any good to have punitive damages to be placed on the innocent citizens of the state," Bailey-Rihn added.

Gableman testified last month that he spent most of July and August last year getting familiar with Wisconsin elections at a public library in New Berlin because he does not own a personal computer. He also attending a pair of meetings, including one hosted by MyPillow CEO and election denier Mike Lindell.

Gableman also used his personal Yahoo email account during the first two months of his review, before he received an official state email address. Gableman said he had a staffer delete the personal account sometime in August, after a records request was filed, and said those documents cannot be recovered.

“I guess what we found out from this long and torturous road is that, at least for the first part of this investigation, there was no actual work being done," Bailey-Rihn said. "The taxpayers were paying $11,000 for somebody to sit at the New Berlin library to learn about election law because they had no experience in election law.”

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by about 21,000 votes in the state's 2020 presidential election. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

"We have absolutely found out from this case, at least in my case, that there was absolutely no evidence of election fraud," Bailey-Rihn said.

In a separate case, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington last month held Gableman's office in contempt after the former justice refused to testify and accused the judge of being a partisan "advocate."

Remington ordered Gableman be fined $2,000 a day until he complies. He also directed Gableman's "sneering" conduct in Remington's courtroom to the office that regulates attorneys and judges in Wisconsin to take possible action against his license to practice law.

Gableman has appealed the ruling and is seeking a review by a three-judge panel in Wisconsin's District 2 Court of Appeals in Waukesha.