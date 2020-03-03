Task Force seeks public input on future of golf in Madison parks

The city's Task Force on Municipal Golf in Madison Parks is seeking public input as it weighs the future of the city's four municipal golf courses.
The task force, created by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway last year after the Parks Division reported the courses had lost a record $863,320 in 2018, has agreed that affordable and accessible municipal golf in the city is important, and is now deciding the proper number and location of holes to be offered, while considering other users and uses of the public space.
Rhodes-Conway asked the task force to examine options from reducing the number of holes to closing whole courses, and evaluating the best long-term purpose for the roughly 750 acres of city parkland used for golf courses.
The task force is charged with making a report and recommendations to the council by May 1. It has scheduled community engagement meetings for Thursday and next Tuesday, and offering an online survey at go.madison.com/golf-survey. The survey is open until March 31.
The city's four courses -- Glenway on the Near West Side, Monona on the East Side, Odana Hills on the West Side, and Yahara Hills on the Southeast Side -- currently offer 72 holes and host about 100,000 rounds of golf annually but have been experiencing financial difficulties for more than a decade. The courses have not shown two consecutive years of profit since 2001-02.
The city's Golf Enterprise had been spending down its own cash reserves to cover deficits, but the city made a loan from its own unassigned cash reserve to cover the large shortfall in 2018, city finance director David Schmiedicke said.
Final numbers are not available, but the courses are estimated to have lost between $450,000 and $550,000 in 2019, parks superintendent Eric Knepp has said.
The task force is considering four basic scenarios:
- Close Yahara Hills.
- Close Yahara Hills and Glenway.
- Close Monona and eliminate 9 holes at Yahara Hills.
- Close Monona and eliminate 18 holes at Yahara Hills.
The city's courses have $34.7 million to $52.5 million in capital needs including clubhouses, green and bunker improvements, irrigation and stormwater capacity, a January city report said. The courses also need a combined $3.4 million to replace old equipment from trap rakes to multiple types of mowers, the city Parks Division needs assessment says.
The investments, which would be made over 20 years, would cover roughly 30 years of neglect and two decades of needs into the future, Knepp has said. Perhaps $12 million to $16 million in investment would be needed in the next five years, he said.