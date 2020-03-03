Task Force seeks public input on future of golf in Madison parks

The city's Task Force on Municipal Golf in Madison Parks is seeking public input as it weighs the future of the city's four municipal golf courses.

The task force, created by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway last year after the Parks Division reported the courses had lost a record $863,320 in 2018, has agreed that affordable and accessible municipal golf in the city is important, and is now deciding the proper number and location of holes to be offered, while considering other users and uses of the public space.

Rhodes-Conway asked the task force to examine options from reducing the number of holes to closing whole courses, and evaluating the best long-term purpose for the roughly 750 acres of city parkland used for golf courses.

The task force is charged with making a report and recommendations to the council by May 1. It has scheduled community engagement meetings for Thursday and next Tuesday, and offering an online survey at go.madison.com/golf-survey. The survey is open until March 31.