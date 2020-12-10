Task force proposes dozens of recommendations to combat climate change in Wisconsin

Beyond that, the report lists efforts to harness "economic opportunities in renewable energy and conservation," as the document notes. Those measures range from forming a green jobs corps pilot program to creating new educational programs to train workers in the "jobs and skills required in response to actions taken to minimize the impact of climate change."

Following the "tier 1" proposals, the report includes nine "tier 2" proposals that were discussed during the process but drew concern from members. The designation shows the measures could merit additional consideration going forward, per the report.

Among the recommendations are avoiding any new fossil fuel infrastructure in the state for electricity generation, as well as new natural gas plants and pipelines; and requiring that the state divest from fossil fuel stocks and other interests.

Wisconsin Conservation Voters Executive Director Kerry Schumann, a member of the task force, praised the recommendations and the panel's process in a statement Wednesday.

“We heard over and over at all of the public hearings that people want to see the state move as quickly as possible to 100 percent clean energy and significantly reduce carbon emissions," she said. "And they want to ensure the transition is done in a just, equitable way.”