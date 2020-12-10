Task force proposes dozens of recommendations to combat climate change in Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers' climate change task force is urging state officials to take up some 50 proposals ranging from forming an environmental justice office to further reducing carbon emissions from utilities and creating a statewide electric transportation plan in newly announced recommendations Wednesday.
The proposals from a 32-member task force, led by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, came after 10 months of public hearings that the Democratic leader said focused on "the voices of people of color and low-income communities, whose air and water are more likely to be polluted but whose communities are far less likely to be included in policymaking."
"The climate crisis has been hundreds of years in the making, and we know that we will not solve it with one set of recommendations or one biennial state budget, but our state has let this crisis go unaddressed for too long," he wrote in the report, adding the measures would "lay the foundation for our state to become a leader in tackling the climate crisis."
The recommendations are spread across nine different sectors, including climate justice and equity, transportation, agriculture, education and forestry. Along with each potential solution comes a "policy pathway," which notes how the language could be put in place: through executive or agency action, the upcoming 2021-23 state budget or legislation.
Among the 46 "tier 1" proposals are plans to educate state workers and legislators about systemic oppression and implicit bias to curb the offering of "policies and laws that are unjust," according to the report. The report also recommends mandating racial disparities impact studies for developmental projects (building on the current environmental impact assessments); and creating an Office of Environmental Justice that would work to design climate policies with feedback from Black, Indigenous and communities of color, as well as low-income individuals.
In the energy sphere, the report suggests utilities aim to reduce net carbon emissions to at least 60% below 2005 levels by 2030 and 100% below those levels by 2050. The Public Service Commission projects utilities are on pace to reduce emissions to 44% below 2005 levels by 2026, though the report notes that doesn't factor in reductions tied to the upcoming retirement of an Oak Creek coal plant, among other things.
It also calls for increased funding for the state's public transit systems in the state budget (though it doesn't offer a dollar figure); creating a statewide electric transportation plan that includes charging infrastructure and incentives to adopting electric vehicles; encouraging farmers to promote conservation policies and increase soil carbon storage; prioritizing wetland restoration and mediation strategies; creating a flood resilience plan; launching a public education campaign surrounding climate change; and more.
Beyond that, the report lists efforts to harness "economic opportunities in renewable energy and conservation," as the document notes. Those measures range from forming a green jobs corps pilot program to creating new educational programs to train workers in the "jobs and skills required in response to actions taken to minimize the impact of climate change."
Following the "tier 1" proposals, the report includes nine "tier 2" proposals that were discussed during the process but drew concern from members. The designation shows the measures could merit additional consideration going forward, per the report.
Among the recommendations are avoiding any new fossil fuel infrastructure in the state for electricity generation, as well as new natural gas plants and pipelines; and requiring that the state divest from fossil fuel stocks and other interests.
Wisconsin Conservation Voters Executive Director Kerry Schumann, a member of the task force, praised the recommendations and the panel's process in a statement Wednesday.
“We heard over and over at all of the public hearings that people want to see the state move as quickly as possible to 100 percent clean energy and significantly reduce carbon emissions," she said. "And they want to ensure the transition is done in a just, equitable way.”
While Evers could enact some of the recommendations through executive order or include others in his budget proposal, the Republican-led Legislature could strip them out. The Legislature could also decline to pass bills containing the provisions. The task force was comprised of two Democratic lawmakers and one GOP legislator, though a Senate Republican didn't participate.
Evers created the task force in a fall 2019 executive order, a move that came a couple months after the first-term Democratic executive created an Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy and established a state goal of becoming 100% carbon-free by 2050.
