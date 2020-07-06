Tariffs blamed for delay in one of Wisconsin's first large-scale solar farms

Two Creeks is on schedule to be completed in December, while Badger Hollow I is expected to come online in April. Badger Hollow was previously delayed by four months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which Invenergy said made it difficult to bring about 200 workers to the rural site.

The utilities say the delay will result in unspecified cost increases due to financing and electricity the utilities will have to purchase to replace the anticipated solar output.

However, those costs are expected to be less than the potential increase associated with paying the 20% tariff, which could take effect later this summer and run through next year.

At issue is an on-again, off-again exemption for bifacial panels, which are primarily imported from Southeast Asia.