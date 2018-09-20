The Middleton workplace shooting that injured four Wednesday shows the need for gun-control measures "consistent with the Second Amendment," such as universal background checks and banning so-called "bump stocks," U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said.
"As a gun owner myself, I believe that the Second Amendment is absolutely consistent with stronger safety regulations," Baldwin said Wednesday.
Her comments came at a press conference outside the State Capitol with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and supporters. It focused on what the Democratic senators described as the need to prevent GOP efforts to repeal the federal health care law known as Obamacare -- including its provision barring insurers from denying coverage or charging more to people because of a pre-existing health condition.
Baldwin thanked Middleton, Madison, Dane County and FBI first responders for their handling of the shooting, which injured four and resulted in the death of the alleged shooter in a gunfight with police. Authorities have not yet named the suspect.
Baldwin said first responders “through their quick action preventing something that could have been far worse -- but it was bad enough as is."
A spokeswoman for Baldwin's Republican opponent in the November election, state Sen. Leah Vukmir, responded to Baldwin's gun-control remarks by saying she is giving "meaningless lip service to a very serious issue."
"She wants to increase the number of gun laws, then hypocritically supports the appointing of dangerous liberal judges who don’t actually hold individuals accountable for breaking those laws," Vukmir spokeswoman Jess Ward said.
Baldwin continued to spar with Vukmir Thursday over pre-existing conditions. Baldwin has noted Vukmir supported multiple efforts to repeal the health care law; Vukmir contends the state should return to a model of covering some people with pre-existing conditions that she and other Republicans say worked effectively pre-Obamacare.
Baldwin, D-Madison, said she's standing up to insurance companies and Vukmir is siding with them.
"What would happen if Leah Vukmir put insurance companies back in charge of our health care?" Baldwin said. "For every Wisconsin family with a loved one that is battling cancer or living in a nursing home or living with disabilities, this election is a stark, stark choice."
Vukmir responded on Twitter telling Baldwin to "stop the lies."
"As a nurse, I’m committed to covering patients with pre-existing conditions," Vukmir said. Vukmir favors returning to the high-risk pool model used in Wisconsin before the health care law's passage.
Speaking Thursday, Baldwin urged voters to cast their ballots early in this election. She also said "nothing is being taken for granted" following a Marquette Law School poll released Tuesday that showed her leading Vukmir by 11 percentage points, 53-42.
Baldwin said she has been the "number-one target" among U.S. Senate incumbents seeking re-election this fall from super PACs allied with Vukmir.
"Wisconsin voters are saying 'We cannot be bought,'" Baldwin said. "I'm very grateful for that, but we've got to keep on going. We know that early leads have been erased before."