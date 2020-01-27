Tammy Baldwin calls on Republicans to allow John Bolton testimony

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate is now set to determine whether Trump should be removed from office for abuse of power for pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Bidens as Trump withheld military aid to the country, and for obstructing the House investigation.

Bolton was asked to testify as part of the House's impeachment inquiry but refused to appear for a deposition. He later said he would appear if subpoenaed. His testimony could throw a wrench in the defense of the president, whose team has claimed that Democrats could not produce a single witness who could produce firsthand knowledge asserting that Trump linked military aid for Ukraine to investigations of Democrats.

On Monday, Baldwin said if Bolton's testimony holds up, it would constitute direct evidence of abuse of power. She also said it would confirm the account former ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland told U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, that aid to Ukraine was tied to Trump’s request to have the Eastern European nation undertake investigations related to the 2016 U.S. elections.

Johnson has said that Trump in a phone call with him rejected the notion he made the military aid contingent on investigations.