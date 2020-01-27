Tammy Baldwin calls on Republicans to allow John Bolton testimony

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin appealed to Republicans on Monday to call President Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, as a witness in the Senate impeachment trial.
The call from Baldwin and other U.S. Senate Democrats for testimony comes after new media reports claiming Bolton has firsthand knowledge of Trump's alleged offenses.
The New York Times reported Sunday on a draft manuscript for Bolton's book where he says the president told him he wanted to continue withholding security aid for Ukraine until the country's top officials announced investigations into Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
"It's gut check time for members of the United States Senate," Baldwin told reporters. "The American people simply want the facts, they want the truth. In order to provide them that, the Senate must support testimony from relevant witnesses with firsthand knowledge about President Trump's conduct. John Bolton has that."
Trump is the subject of an impeachment inquiry from House Democrats alleging he withheld military aid and a much sought-after White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky unless Zelensky announced an investigation into the Bidens and a debunked theory that Ukraine, not Russia, was behind the hacking of Democratic computer servers in 2016.
The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate is now set to determine whether Trump should be removed from office for abuse of power for pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Bidens as Trump withheld military aid to the country, and for obstructing the House investigation.
Bolton was asked to testify as part of the House's impeachment inquiry but refused to appear for a deposition. He later said he would appear if subpoenaed. His testimony could throw a wrench in the defense of the president, whose team has claimed that Democrats could not produce a single witness who could produce firsthand knowledge asserting that Trump linked military aid for Ukraine to investigations of Democrats.
On Monday, Baldwin said if Bolton's testimony holds up, it would constitute direct evidence of abuse of power. She also said it would confirm the account former ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland told U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, that aid to Ukraine was tied to Trump’s request to have the Eastern European nation undertake investigations related to the 2016 U.S. elections.
Johnson has said that Trump in a phone call with him rejected the notion he made the military aid contingent on investigations.
When asked whether Johnson himself should testify in the impeachment trial, Baldwin nodded in agreement with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, who said Democrats don't want senators to testify, only eyewitnesses to the president's actions.
Johnson's name was mentioned in Bolton's unpublished manuscript. According to the New York Times reporting, the manuscript details a previously reported May 23 meeting where top advisers and Johnson briefed the president about their trip to Kyiv for the inauguration of President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Trump reportedly "railed about Ukraine trying to damage him and mentioned a conspiracy theory about a hacked Democratic server, according to Mr. Bolton."
In a previous statement, Johnson claimed "he did not recall in any meeting or discussion with the president ... any discussion of any specific case of corruption in the 2016 election, such as Crowdstrike, the hack of the DNC servers, Hillary Clinton campaign involvement, or Hunter and Joe Biden."
"One of them's not telling the truth," Baldwin said, emphasizing the need for Bolton's testimony.
Johnson last week claimed the impeachment probe was damaging to democracy and signaled he’d vote for Trump’s acquittal.