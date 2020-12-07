Talks revived on fate of historic, battered Vilas Park fountain

The conversation on what to do with the fountain will consider its close proximity to an effigy mound, the topic of representation and equity in memorials and statutes, and how the city views public art in general, Wolf said.

She sees it as a discussion that goes beyond just the Greenbush neighborhood that abuts the fountain, but a deeper, community-wide one.

“We’re going to have to find ways to really engage everybody in a discussion about what legacy we want to leave,” Wolf said. “This is a legacy that our ancestors from 100 years ago left us, and our ancestors from thousands of years ago left us if you include the mounds ... They made decisions about what they wanted to tell the future about their values and their pain and their perspective. Now it’s our turn to have that discussion.”

‘Dire shape’

Located where the ends of Erin and Wingra streets meet, the fountain was completed in 1925 and situated outside of the then-pedestrian entrance to the Vilas Zoo.

But the fountain and the small eastern patch of Vilas Park it’s located in have been cut off from the main area of the park, leaving it in a “bit of an obscure location,” Wolf said.