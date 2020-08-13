Takeaways from the August primary elections in Madison

As one of three Assembly districts that make up the 26th — and the only one with an open primary (though Rep. Lisa Subeck in the 78th District easily fended off a Democratic challenge) — interest in the races was high.

Stretching from parts of Regent Street near Camp Randall Stadium to Bridges Golf Course on the east side, the district's Capitol Square wards went to Hong. She also handily carried the pivotal 45th ward on the near east side with 628 votes.

While most of the field was comprised of political newcomers, two of Hong's opponents currently hold elected office: Madison Ald. Marsha Rummel and School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen. Neither of them won a single ward in the district, according to a Cap Times analysis.

Hong jointly campaigned with 26th Senate District candidate Nada Elmikashfi, also a first-time contender, with both supporting each other in their respective campaigns. But it's unclear how tied their performances were tied in the 76th AD given the wide fields in both races.

Raw voter turnout figures in the 76th were higher this cycle compared to the last two August elections and Elmikashfi carried the 76th, claiming 1,001 more votes former state Rep. Kelda Roys.