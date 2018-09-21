Wisconsin voter registration numbers have been all over the map in recent months, going from a historic high of 3,710,544 in May of 2017 to a low of 3,032,399 in February of this year. That’s an 18 percent plunge in just 11 months. At the beginning of September, just two months from the November general election, registered voters in the state numbered 3,137,954, more than 100,000 over the low posted in February but well off the 2017 peak.
What’s causing the volatility?
According to state Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney, a lot of the dip was due voter record maintenance, required by state law after each general election.
That law requires elections officials in the June following a November general election to mail notices to registered voters who haven’t voted for four years. The notice gives voters 30 days to respond that they wish to remain registered. If they don’t, or if the notice is returned as undeliverable, voters are booted from the active voter list and placed on an inactive voter list, which keeps their voter history on file but requires them to re-register to vote.
In 2017, 381,495 notices were mailed to state voters. Nearly 190,000 were delivered, but no one responded to them. Another smattering of voters were removed from the list because they were dead, or deactivated because of other reasons, such as being convicted of a felony. Only 28,169, or 7.4 percent, returned the notices to remain registered. The process resulted in 351,733 voters being removed from active voter rolls.
In addition, in 2016 the state joined the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), a multi-state effort to identify voters who changed their address, moved out of state or died. In November, ERIC identified about 343,000 such voters — 51,000 in Dane County. These voters were also mailed postcards. That resulted in the removal of 308,000 voters who either didn’t respond to the notice or whose notices were returned as undeliverable.
The ERIC system also identified a few voters who shouldn’t have been removed from the list, which caused some controversy during the spring primary when some voters showed up at the polls and were told they needed to re-register. Some of those voters were flagged because Department of Transportation records indicated they had moved, in error. Others claimed that they never received notices, even though the Elections Commission maintained that they were sent.
Do Dane County numbers show the same trends?
Yes. The number of registered voters in Dane County hit a low point in February at 303,498. That’s about 18 percent lower than the high of 391,689 a year earlier, a nearly 23 percent drop.
Why hasn’t the state seen such vast fluctuations in the past?
The state has only participated in the ERIC program for two years. Also, the number of notices sent to voters since the 2016 general election exceeds such efforts in past, and the number of notices sent out varies. In 2013, the state mailed out nearly 300,000 notices to voters, and about 250,000 of those were booted from the active voter list. In 2015, only about 100,000 notices were mailed, resulting in about 81,000 voters being deactivated.
How do these numbers affect voter turnout statistics?
They don’t. The voter turnout metric is derived by the percentage of eligible — not registered — voters who vote. The state Department of Administration estimates Wisconsin has about 4.5 million eligible voters, about 3.1 million of whom were registered to vote in September.
Why is the number of registered voters climbing now?
One possible reason is that as the fall election nears, voters are becoming engaged. Also, Magney said that as the state deactivates people who have moved or died, the commission is working to identify people eligible to vote but who have not registered. In September of 2016, the Elections Commission, which replaced the Government Accountability Board in 2016, mailed 1.28 million postcards to people with a state driver’s license or state ID card who were not registered. This year the commission mailed out 384,000 such notices.