Sweeping inquiry will target clergy sexual abuse, regardless of when it occurred

Attorney General Josh Kaul on Tuesday announced that the state Department of Justice plans to conduct a sweeping inquiry into clergy and faith leader abuse in Wisconsin.
Through the initiative, the Justice Department is planning to conduct an independent and thorough review of of sexual abuse committed by clergy and faith leaders in Wisconsin, regardless of when that abuse occurred.
The investigation will provide a confidential means for victims to report sexual abuse by clergy or other faith leaders; people who have witnessed or know about such incidents of abuse; and for people to report what they know about the response to or concealment of abuse by clergy and faith leaders.
The DOJ will also ask for documents to help uncover abuse.
The effort is aimed at clergy abuse in the Catholic Church, but Kaul said the Justice Department welcomes any information about abuse that has occurred among other religious institutions as well.
"The people of Wisconsin, and especially victims, deserve an independent review of clergy and faith leader abuse," Kaul said in a statement. "With this initiative, we are seeking to ensure that survivors of clergy and faith leader abuse have access to needed victim services, to help prevent future cases of sexual assault, and to get accountability to the extent possible."
During the review, which does not have a definitive end point, the DOJ will gather information directly from victims and their families, friends and advocates online, through SupportSurvivors.widoj.gov or by calling 877-222-2620.
Kaul said he wants the DOJ to focus the initial inquiry on the Catholic Church because of some information already made public, such as 160 cases of clergy abuse reported by priests in Wisconsin.
It's not immediately clear what the results of the inquiry may be, especially because of Wisconsin's statute of limitations.
Under Wisconsin law, there is no statute of limitations for first-degree sexual assault of a child, however, for second-degree sexual assault of a child, the prosecution must be commenced before the victim reaches the age of 45.
For sexual exploitation of a child, the time limit is before the victim reaches the age of 45.
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, who previously called for a state investigation into the Catholic Church's response to allegations of sexual abuse of minors, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in 2019 that criminal prosecutions in most cases would be highly unlikely because victims or perpetrators may have died or the statute of limitations may have run out.
But he said the effort would still be worthwhile in order to provide an accounting of what happened.
During a news conference Tuesday, Kaul said he hopes the effort will help provide transparency and accountability. If a prosecution can be made, Kaul said the DOJ — depending on the evidence, statute of limitations and other factors — may refer cases to local district attorneys for further investigation and prosecution.
"We realize that many of the cases we'll be talking about will be outside the statute of limitations, but we believe that we can play a critical role in connecting victims to services, and in helping them get a measure of accountability, even if the statute of limitations is passed," Kaul said.
Spokesmen for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and the Diocese of Madison didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
Kaul's launch of an investigation into clergy abuse comes as he is soon expected to announce a bid for re-election. Two Republicans, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney and UW-Madison professor Ryan Owens have already announced they're running for the seat.
Spokesmen for Tony and Owens didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment.