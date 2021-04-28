Sweeping inquiry will target clergy sexual abuse in Wisconsin, regardless of when it occurred

Attorney General Josh Kaul on Tuesday announced the state Department of Justice plans to conduct a sweeping inquiry into clergy and faith leader abuse in Wisconsin.
Through the initiative, the Justice Department is planning to conduct an independent and thorough review of sexual abuse committed by clergy and faith leaders in Wisconsin, regardless of when that abuse occurred.
The investigation will provide a confidential means for victims to report sexual abuse by clergy or other faith leaders; people who have witnessed or know about such incidents of abuse; and for people to report what they know about the response to or concealment of abuse by clergy and faith leaders.
The DOJ will also ask for religious institutions to cooperate with its investigation by willingly handing over documents, but the DOJ declined to say how it would go about obtaining documents without the permission of churches or clergy.
“We’re not going to get into the details of the investigation and how we’re going to conduct it,” DOJ spokesperson Gillian Drummond said in an email.
The effort is aimed at clergy abuse in the Catholic Church, but Kaul said the Justice Department welcomes any information about abuse that has occurred among other religious institutions as well.
“The people of Wisconsin, and especially victims, deserve an independent review of clergy and faith leader abuse,” Kaul said in a statement. “With this initiative, we are seeking to ensure that survivors of clergy and faith leader abuse have access to needed victim services, to help prevent future cases of sexual assault, and to get accountability to the extent possible.”
During the review, which does not have a definitive end point, the DOJ will gather information online directly from victims and their families, friends and advocates. Those with information can submit it through SupportSurvivors.widoj.gov or by calling 877-222-2620.
Kaul said he wants the DOJ to focus the initial inquiry on the Catholic Church because of some information already made public, such as 160 cases of clergy abuse reported in Wisconsin.
Statute of limitations
It’s not immediately clear what the results of the inquiry may be, especially because of Wisconsin’s statute of limitations.
Under Wisconsin law, there is no statute of limitations for first-degree sexual assault of a child. For second-degree sexual assault of a child and sexual exploitation of a child, the prosecution must start before the victim reaches the age of 45.
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, who previously called for a state investigation into the Catholic Church’s response to allegations of sexual abuse of minors, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in 2019 that criminal prosecutions in most cases would be highly unlikely because victims or perpetrators may have died or the statute of limitations may have run out.
But he said the effort would still be worthwhile in order to provide an accounting of what happened.
During a news conference Tuesday, Kaul said he hopes the effort will help provide transparency and accountability. If a prosecution can be made, Kaul said the DOJ — depending on the evidence, statute of limitations and other factors — may refer cases to local district attorneys for further investigation and prosecution.
“We realize that many of the cases we’ll be talking about will be outside the statute of limitations, but we believe that we can play a critical role in connecting victims to services, and in helping them get a measure of accountability, even if the statute of limitations is passed,” Kaul said.
Historical cases
In a statement, Archdiocese of Milwaukee spokesman Jerry Topczewski said church officials met with Kaul on Monday and the church understands the inquiry to be a review of historical cases. Topczewski said the church takes the issue of sexual abuse of minors seriously and has put in place a variety of prevention, education and accountability efforts over the past 20 years.
He said the Archdiocese will look at the specific details of Kaul’s request when it is received, but that it has concerns about the “negative impact” the inquiry could have on abuse survivors because the publicity may have the potential to re-victimize individuals.
“There is no evidence that the Church as a whole and the Archdiocese of Milwaukee hasn’t already taken all possible steps in addressing issues surrounding clergy sexual abuse,” Topczewski said in a statement. “We also do not understand the legal basis for the inquiry. We also question why only the Catholic Church is being singled out for this type of review when sexual abuse is a societal issue.”
Topczewski emphasized the church’s handling of sexual abuse of minors since the issue came to light two decades ago, such as oversight, background checks, training, safe environment education and prevention, and outreach to abuse survivors.
The Archdiocese of Milwaukee has listed 48 clergy, most of whom are deceased, who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors.
Diocese of Madison
A spokesman for the Diocese of Madison highlighted its efforts to address sexual abuse of minors, such as performing 33,000 background checks, training 13,000 young people on maintaining a safe environment, bishops meetings with numerous victims, creating a review board to review policies and cases, cooperating with annual compliance audits and publishing those priests credibly accused of sexual abuse by a minor.
The Diocese of Madison has publicly listed nine clergy who were credibly accused of abusing a minor.
Kaul’s investigation into clergy abuse comes as he is soon expected to announce a bid for reelection. Two Republicans, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney and UW-Madison professor Ryan Owens have already announced they’re running for the seat.
“We must always seek justice for survivors of sexual assault and ensure their voices are heard, regardless of who the perpetrator is or when the crime was committed,” Toney said in a statement.
A spokesman for Owens didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.