Sweeping federal lawsuit seeks election changes in Wisconsin amid COVID-19 pandemic

“Wisconsin’s April 7 election was a disaster for the voters of the state and for our democracy,” said Rachel Goodman, an attorney for Protect Democracy. “Tens of thousands of voters were disenfranchised, and tens of thousands more were forced to risk their health in order to vote. We owe it to all Wisconsin voters to make sure the system doesn’t fail them again.”

The plaintiffs argue that the pandemic will still be ongoing, with no vaccine available, during the upcoming August statewide primary and November presidential elections. Voters will, understandably, fear for their safety if voting in person, the lawsuit alleges.

Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney declined to comment.

The lawsuit seeks multiple changes ahead of the elections, including sending absentee ballot request forms to all voters; hiring additional staff to count those ballots as they’re returned; requiring that voting machines accessible to people with disabilities be available at all in-person absentee voting locations; hiring more poll workers; and upgrading voter registration systems to handle the anticipated increased volume of online voter registration and absentee ballot requests.