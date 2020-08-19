× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When protesters descended on Ismael Ozanne’s front lawn last month, loudly calling for changes to a criminal justice system they say is entrenched in racism, the Dane County district attorney heard them.

“When you talk about the need for change so that people of color are treated equitably, I hear you… when you call me a racist until 1:00 a.m. and blast music outside my house, I hear you,” Ozanne said in a statement the next day.

Ozanne would not be intimidated. He’s committed to justice, he said, reducing incarceration, shootings and the root causes of crime.

During his tenure as Dane County district attorney, which began in 2010 after he was appointed by former Gov. Jim Doyle, Ozanne has touted his commitment to trying new things to make the justice system more equal for people of color.

“Our conviction rates are so high, we need to start looking at things to do differently,” he said while running for reelection in 2016. “Because mass incarceration, which was what was happening back 10 years ago, did not make us safer.”

Four years later, as Ozanne heads, unopposed, into another four year term, racial disparities in Dane County’s criminal justice system are actually worse by several measures.

The murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May heaped scrutiny on the role of police in the criminal justice system, but less attention is paid to prosecutors. The DA’s office decides who gets charged and with what crimes — a power with far-reaching implications for a defendant's life in and out of the criminal justice system.

“The DA has such enormous power. I don't know that the public really grasps how much power the DA has,” said Tim Kiefer, a former prosecutor who is now a defense attorney and Dane County supervisor. “When a DA makes a bad decision, there is very little recourse.”

After a decade with that power, Ozanne’s record shows little evidence he has worked to improve racial disparities in any meaningful way, former employees, defense attorneys and other officials say.

The Cap Times interviewed more than a dozen people working with the criminal justice system in Dane County, including former assistant district attorneys who worked under Ozanne. Some requested anonymity because they still have to work with his office in court and feared retribution.

Former employees said the office lacks a clear vision for addressing systemic racism and has little transparency about charging decisions. Problems are highlighted in the DA’s First Offender Program, aimed at rehabilitating low-level offenders and keeping them out of jail. Backlogs and failure to track demographics and outcomes to show whether the program works have plagued it for years, former employees and other attorneys said. At least one judge has also criticized it for being unfairly administered.

“Do I think Ish could do better? I do,” said David Relles, a Madison defense attorney who has practiced for nearly 40 years and has worked with a number of Dane County DAs. Relles said he has seen some “really outrageous inconsistencies” in years past.

“Every part of the system has to work, but boy, the prosecutor has such a critical role,” he said. “It is, in many ways, the most important role in the criminal justice system and the appropriate exercise of prosecutorial discretion is just critical.”

The problems contribute to ongoing turnover in the office, extensively reported throughout Ozanne’s tenure, making it harder to address systemic problems.

Ozanne disputes that.

He has and will continue to divert low-level offenders out of the criminal justice system and change practices that don’t work, but he must balance that work with public safety, he said.

“We cannot accept tolerating shootings, burglaries and domestic violence crimes … as necessary to achieve racial justice,” he said. “We should not seek to balance the racial disparity numbers on the backs of crime victims and without regard to public safety.”

Deferred Prosecution

Crystal Vera represents the poorest criminal offenders in Dane County as a public defender and said she struggles to get her clients into the deferred prosecution program for first offenders. She finds prosecutors often unwilling to work with her on charging decisions.

“I struggle to try to find a DA that is willing to work with me to come up with a creative solution to a problem,” she said. “There's so many things you can do before you have to actually convict someone that I’ve had zero luck in doing lately.”

The First Offenders Program, run under the Deferred Prosecution Unit, allows defendants to avoid a conviction if they complete the terms of a DA contract. Defendants must sign the contract before they know the specific terms of it, which is problematic, defense attorneys say, and are sentenced without a trial if they violate it.

At least one judge has been critical of how the program allocates fees. Another former judge has criticized the DA office’s inconsistent approach to offering plea deals through it.

According to the DA’s case settlement guidelines from 2017, obtained by the Cap Times, all assistant prosecutors must get permission from a supervisor before they can reduce or dismiss charges. In adult criminal cases, the guidelines direct prosecutors to charge cases based on what they can prove in court and encompass the full scope of the defendant’s crimes.

According to the guidelines memo, “This means that prosecutors will endeavor to charge appropriate penalty enhancers and to prosecute violations of bail conditions when those violations occur.”

That approach, some attorneys argue, hampers efforts to keep people out of the system and fails to consider nuances that exist in many cases.

Ozanne disagrees.

Prior to the pandemic, he said he met with members of the state public defender's office to discuss how to resolve cases more quickly.

He put settlement guidelines in place to help new prosecutors who have to handle large caseloads. He has amended the guidelines several times, waiving them for some prosecutors who have proven they can make good decisions, he said.

But being willing to discuss a case with a defense attorney does not mean he’ll acquiesce.

“A defense attorney cannot talk a young prosecutor into something he or she should not agree to, or expect me to do that for them,” he said. “I guess that could be called ‘lack of flexibility,’ but I do not think that is a negative for the county.”

The Cap Times asked Ozanne’s office to provide data on the Deferred Prosecution Unit, and after a week, the office said it could not provide numbers on how many people have entered the program over five years, how many completed it and how many went on to reoffend. Ozanne would also not release results of an August 2019 audit of the program under the state’s open records law, arguing that it contains information from specific cases that would be “detrimental and disruptive to ongoing rehabilitative efforts.” The Cap Times requested a redacted version of the audit but has not yet received a response.

Vera said public defenders have also been unable to get statistics about the demographics of the deferred prosecution program. The program was shut down for a period last year as it was revamped, but defense attorneys are unsure if it is running at all, Vera said.

“We don’t know what the spirit of the program is because we don’t know what they’re taking,” she said. “What I’ve seen is a lot of hard nos.”

Attorneys said the DA’s office is inconsistent in which defendants are offered deferred prosecution and how plea deals are offered. Vera said she has had cases where she was able to get a white client into the deferred prosecution program but a Black client with the same charges was denied. There is more wiggle room to modify charges with a white client than one of color, she said.

“Unfortunately a lot of my clients of color have priors — have a lot of priors — and that kind of ruins any chance that they would have,” she said. But some of those defendants would be ones who could most benefit from a deferred prosecution program, she said.

Researchers have found that misdemeanors can be significant contributors to disparities in jail time and convictions between Blacks and whites. They can lay the foundation for a cycle of convictions, repeatedly entering and exiting the criminal justice system.

Vera and other defense attorneys said they often encounter assistant DAs who talk about “needing convictions” and take a narrow view of the law. It does not feel like a thoughtful approach to fixing the county’s criminal justice problems, Vera said.

“If you are legitimately trying to get people out of jail and legitimately trying to lower the jail numbers then work with the defense attorney,” she said. “There are so many things the DA’s office can do that they are either not doing or just don’t think they can.”

One former prosecutor, who did not want her name used, said she left the office because she wasn’t being mentored and she began to disagree with how charging decisions were being made.

In the office “you were a ‘good prosecutor’ if you went to trial a lot, even if the case was crappy and you shouldn't have been wasting the state’s resources,” she said. “Those types of things ... are not very thoughtful and feed into the lack of vision and values about what we are trying to do for our community.”

Ozanne said he doesn’t believe most prosecutors are concerned with racking up convictions but said when they consider charges and plea agreements, he expects his attorneys to consider whether they “adequately reflect the defendant’s conduct and are in the public interest.”

‘A steady drip drip drip’

Former Dane County Judge William Hanrahan called out inconsistencies in how the DA’s deferred prosecution program was used during a February 2018 sentencing hearing in a child pornography case.

In Wisconsin, unlike sexually assaulting or otherwise abusing a child, possessing child pornography requires a mandatory minimum sentence of three years. In the 2018 case, a white male defendant was initially charged with 10 counts of possessing child porn. Police found 1,015 images on his computer, according to the criminal complaint.

His attorney, Marcus Berghan, said in a letter to the court that in trying to resolve the case, Ozanne proposed the defendant enter the deferred prosecution program rather than face time in jail.

At the time, Hanrahan, who now serves as a federal immigration judge in California, called that agreement troubling. It caused him concern given how the DA had handled similar cases, he said, according to a transcript of the hearing.

“This is not a flood of bias that we see here in the criminal justice system,” he said. “It is a steady drip, drip, drip that fills this bucket of injustice with cases just like this.”

Other defendants without money to hire a private attorney were sitting in prison for a minimum of three years for each image they had, Hanrahan said.

“I think of this poor chump that was through here not too long ago. I think he was a janitor. And the state was unwavering, charged him with these crimes knowing the mandatory minimum,” Hanrahan said. “He was an indigent, ended up sitting in prison. I’m not sure what distinguishes these two other than the fact of the resources of one defendant over the other.”

Hanrahan asked the assistant district attorney handling the case, David Hart, if that kind of deal would be available to others. Hart said it would not, but had concerns “that some other attorney will ask this to be available, but this is not available in cases that I prosecute.”

“So you’re okay with the inconsistency that you’re advocating for here?” Hanrahan asked.

“Your Honor, I’m advocating for this today,” Hart replied.

When asked about the case, Ozanne said he was wrong to offer the deal and has told his attorneys that so it would not be repeated.

“After this settlement, I reflected a lot on what happened in this case and concluded that it was wrong to have approved this,” Ozanne said.

Widening gaps

Lack of funding continues to be a challenge for prosecutors statewide, but shouldn’t be blamed for failing to improve inequities, Ozanne’s critics say. Small, philosophical changes can be made at the charging stage that require no money and still make a difference, attorneys say.

“When Ozanne says, ‘look at what we’re doing to divert these people out of the system,’ you have to say ‘you put them into the system, you’re solving a problem you’re creating,’” said attorney Adam Welch. “If you didn’t put them in in the first place, you wouldn’t have to divert them out.”

In Dane County, the gap between Blacks and whites in the system has continued to widen.

In 2004, Blacks made up 6% of the city’s population and were issued 15% of traffic citations and made up 29% of arrests.

In 2019, at 7% of the population, Blacks were issued 25% of city traffic citations and in 2018 constituted 43% of arrests.

Black youth represented 49% of all juvenile arrests in 2010, a figure that rose to 66% in 2018.

In 2010, Blacks made up 44% of inmates at the Dane County Jail; in 2018, it was 46%.

Ozanne is managing those disparities, not addressing them, said one former assistant DA who now works as a defense attorney in Madison. The office as a whole does not acknowledge or think about racism on a systemic level, he said, requesting anonymity because of his current work.

“There is still not this realization that the DA’s Office has been culpable for harm caused in the community,” the former prosecutor said.

DAs can and should be a check on police officers, said several defense attorneys and some former employees. Ozanne’s office frequently does the opposite, he said, rubber stamping case referrals, failing to scrutinize investigations and kowtowing to police preferences.

Ozanne is primarily a politician and the most important groups are going to be the ones who elect him, he said.

“It didn't start with Ismael,” the former employee said. “There were many people in the position before him. The idea that because he's Black that he’s going to have the ability or willingness to address these difficult topics is just as dangerous and offensive as saying that because someone is white they couldn’t address it.”

County frustrations

Although Ozanne and his staff have participated in equity training and continue to work to improve the office, Ozanne said, he wants to hire a “director of social justice” to ensure prosecutors make “racial equity a core part of our operations.”

The director would conduct training and monitor current programs to make sure “we are implementing forward-thinking best practices to enhance public safety,” Ozanne said.

But at least one county official said Ozanne’s office has received plenty of resources to pursue equity work in the past and has never reported back on how the money was used.

In 2018, the Dane County Board gave the DA’s office money to hire two paralegals to do diversion work, directing Ozanne to submit a report about how the paralegals were allocated. Ozanne never submitted the report and did not work well with the county, said one supervisor who requested anonymity because they have to work with Ozanne for four more years.

“That was a classic example of unforced errors that the office creates where the county gives you money and they want some accountability … (and) you do nothing and needlessly antagonize people who are on your side,” the supervisor said.

Ozanne’s push for a Community Justice Center, a court model where hearings could take place alongside on-site health care, victim help and other social services is similarly frustrating because there is no money in the budget for it, the supervisor said.

“By constantly bringing up this nonstarter of an idea that is completely impractical in the county budget situation is something that harms his credibility,” the supervisor said. “You have people who really want him to succeed, (but) year after year we have frustration working with that office.”

‘Whatever the status quo is, he owns it.’

How the DA’s office handles bail jumping is another example where change is needed and could come at no cost, defense attorneys say. Numerous attorneys said Ozanne’s approach is regressive and makes no sense if the DA is trying to reduce disparities.

Wisconsin is one of eight states where a defendant doesn’t have to intentionally skip court to be criminally charged with “bail jumping.” Defendants can be charged with each violation of their bail, even when the condition, such as drinking alcohol or breaking curfew, isn’t a crime on its own.

The practice makes it easy for defendants who might struggle to make a court appearance because they don’t have reliable transportation or struggle with addiction to rack up a litany of new charges. It is the one of the most charged crimes in the state and a huge contributor to the state’s disproportionate incarceration rates, criminal justice researchers at Harvard and Fordham law schools have found.

Ozanne could change that paradigm, yet he has not, say defense attorneys and former prosecutors who worked under him.

“He is certainly not under any obligation to be a progressive prosecutor. He should just stop running like he is one,” said defense attorney Jessa Nicholson Goetz.

She pointed to chief prosecutors like Kim Gardner in St. Louis; Wesley Bell, the former top prosecutor in Ferguson, Missouri; and Larry Krasner in Philadelphia. Their initiatives include reducing penalties for more serious crimes and putting a stop to charging bail violations.

“A lot of DAs offices do conviction integrity units to look back at past convictions,” said Nick Gansner, a former Dane County assistant district attorney who has been a defense attorney in Madison since 2013. Dane County has nothing like that, he said. If Ozanne’s programs were working, they would be making a dent in the disparity data and they are not, he said.

“We’d see it in the data,” Gansner said. “Whatever the status quo is, he owns it. He's had 10 years to put in place what he wants, wherever we are, that’s on him. What has he done?”

It’s hard to know or effectively track in real time, Gansner said, because the DA’s office either doesn’t track data or make it available.

Criticism of Ozanne isn’t about being anti-prosecutor, said Goetz, but about how public resources are spent.

“People so commonly think that because we are defense attorneys, they think we are tacitly condoning crime,” said Goetz. That’s not true, she said. Rather, the defense attorneys are in the midst of the justice system daily, watching participants do the same things over and over while expecting different results.

While noting that the overwhelming majority of defense attorneys are highly ethical and effective, Ozanne said he takes their criticism with a grain of salt.

“They frequently see things through the lens of what is best for their clients,” he said. Sometimes that means they want their client treated fairly and other times they seek an exceptional outcome. The public deserves prosecutors who will fight hard and fairly for the community and interests of crime victims, he said.

Despite that, he acknowledged he can do better.

“When I reflect on the last 10 years, I think I did not do enough in times of what seemed like stability in our county to advocate for change outside my office,” he said.

Now, hearing loud calls for change, he said he will answer.

“I certainly wish I, as a leader, had done more to demand changes and to talk about these issues in a constructive way that would have produced results for people in Dane County earlier,” Ozanne said. “I feel confident we can get there and that is still my goal.”

