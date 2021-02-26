Sustainable Madison Committee members resign over George Floyd comments

Heather Driscoll, a committee member, who did not speak up during the meeting, apologized Friday in a statement.

“Other white members should have spoken up rather than wait for BIPOC members of our committee to do the work, but no one addressed it at the meeting,” Driscoll said. “I'm very sorry to Matthew and Nada and others that I did not speak up in the moment. I plan to do better in the future."

Braunginn said the email was meant to “make a point and to call attention.” He said calling out the comments during the meeting or choosing to stay on the committee would require expending energy he doesn’t have.

“Constantly feeling like you have to battle in those spaces is particularly exhausting,” Braunginn said. “Racism is a problem for white people to solve, but it’s a problem that Black people and brown people and other people of color experience and suffer under.”

The email also details an earlier incident in which the committee’s co-chairs emailed Elmikashfi about a comment made during an online debate by an alder.

Braunginn and Elmikashfi demanded the resignation of the committee co-chairs, Jessica LeClair and Jeannette LeZaks, in addition to DeMarb and Green. They also demanded that the city:

Create guidelines for city committees on how to address racist incidents for committee chairs to follow.

Create mechanisms to report members who perpetuate racism that protect those reporting from further harm.

Create actionable accountability measures for members that perpetuate racism and oppression.

