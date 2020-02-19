Survey: Wisconsin's nonvoters almost evenly split along political party lines

If nonvoters — who represent the largest bloc of the American electorate, but fail to turn out at the polls — were to cast ballots in the 2020 election, the results would likely be a wash, as the demographic is nearly evenly split ideologically, according to a new survey.

A new report commissioned by the Knight Foundation, a nonprofit that supports journalism, surveyed 12,000 chronic nonvoters nationwide, including about 800 in 10 swing states including Wisconsin, and found that nonvoters are nearly evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.

Asked their presidential preference in the 2020 election, 33% of Wisconsin nonvoters said they would vote for the Democratic nominee if they had to vote, while 31% said they would vote to reelect President Donald Trump. That split was nearly identical to nationwide nonvoters. About 19% of Wisconsin nonvoters said they would vote for a third-party candidate. The margin of error for the Wisconsin survey is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

“There is not a one-size-fits-all description of the non-voting population, nor is there a single, unifying explanation for their lack of participation,” according to the report. “They can be found across the political spectrum, at every level of education and income, and from every walk of life.”