Survey: Wisconsin's nonvoters almost evenly split along political party lines

If nonvoters — who represent the largest bloc of the American electorate, but fail to turn out at the polls — were to cast ballots in the 2020 election, the results would likely be a wash, as the demographic is nearly evenly split ideologically, according to a new survey.
A new report commissioned by the Knight Foundation, a nonprofit that supports journalism, surveyed 12,000 chronic nonvoters nationwide, including about 800 in 10 swing states including Wisconsin, and found that nonvoters are nearly evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.
Asked their presidential preference in the 2020 election, 33% of Wisconsin nonvoters said they would vote for the Democratic nominee if they had to vote, while 31% said they would vote to reelect President Donald Trump. That split was nearly identical to nationwide nonvoters. About 19% of Wisconsin nonvoters said they would vote for a third-party candidate. The margin of error for the Wisconsin survey is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
“There is not a one-size-fits-all description of the non-voting population, nor is there a single, unifying explanation for their lack of participation,” according to the report. “They can be found across the political spectrum, at every level of education and income, and from every walk of life.”
The study defines “nonvoters” as those who have participated in no more than one of the past six national elections. It found 62% of nonvoters have less than a college degree, 53% are women, 65% percent are white, 15% are Hispanic and 13% are black.
The report goes on to note that one thing nonvoters have in common is that many have a lack of faith in the election system or doubt the impact of their own vote, consume less news and are more evenly divided on key issues than active voters.
They also have “somewhat lower civic engagement and life satisfaction,” according to the report.
Political interest among nonvoters in swing states was lowest in Michigan and Wisconsin, with respondents in both states on average reporting an interest level of less than 6 on a scale of 1 to 10. The national average among U.S. nonvoters was 7.2.
In addition, the study found that young eligible citizens ranging from 18 to 24 years old are even less likely than nonvoters to follow political news and feel less informed than nonvoters during elections. Young voters were polled separately because they weren’t eligible to vote in all of the six previous national elections.
You have free articles remaining.
Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School Poll, said often the biggest barrier to voting is registering to vote.
Franklin said there are two factors that most likely keep someone from registering to vote: lack of interest and structural barriers such as having the proper documentation, transportation to the polls or the time and effort needed to get registered.
“With enough motivation they can overcome those barriers, but they have to be motivated to and have the time and the wherewithal to do it,” Franklin said. “Surely the more common aspect though is the bigger bunch of people who are just not that interested and involved in politics.”
Franklin said young people or those who lack an education beyond high school are less likely to vote.
As the 2020 election draws near, officials with both state parties are looking to secure every possible vote in what many expect to be another close election between Trump and the eventual Democratic nominee, who will be selected this summer in Milwaukee.
Both parties also are looking to rebound from what was a low turnout at the polls on both sides of the aisle in Trump’s 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton.
Despite boasting the second-highest voter turnout in the nation in 2008 and 2012, Wisconsin fell to fifth in 2016, marking the state’s worst showing in 20 years.
At a September WisPolitics luncheon, Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, and Ben Wikler, chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, spoke to grassroots efforts to not just fire up their respective bases, but to also draw in possible moderates or independent voters.
“It’s going to be a massive ground game,” Hitt said.
Added Wikler: “I think there’s headroom for both of us.”