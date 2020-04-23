Survey of Wisconsin businesses finds millions in lost income, wages, productivity

While the initial results are based off responses from 2,538 businesses, officials say in the next few days they'll continue digging into the numbers to better assess statewide impact by making extrapolations from the existing data.

But for now, MadREP president Paul Jadin said the results, collected over the first few weeks of April, indicate many of the programs implemented by the federal government should have some impact, but more can be done locally to aid employers directly.

"We need to do a better job of coordinating that with our local and state assistance, so that instead of just kind of a broad brush, where everybody's able to apply, including the Shake Shacks and the Harvards of the world, we're better able to triage at the local level and say, 'Wait a minute, here's where the real bleeding is,'" he said, referring to entities that received federal money despite not apparently needing any.

Most respondents, when asked about their most pressing needs currently, said a sales tax deferral would be most beneficial, followed by a line of credit and no- or low-interest loans.