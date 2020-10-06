Supreme Court: Wisconsin Republicans have standing in absentee case

Republican legislators have the legal standing to appeal a federal ruling extending the deadline for counting absentee ballots in the presidential battleground state of Wisconsin, the state's conservative-leaning Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.
A federal judge in Madison last month sided with the Democratic National Committee and allied groups in extending until Nov. 9 the period that absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 can be counted. Before the ruling, only ballots received by the close of polls on Nov. 3 could be counted under state law.
If the extension stands, the winner of the presidential race in Wisconsin may not be known for at least a week after Election Day. That could ratchet up tensions for the overall outcome. Democrats hope to flip Wisconsin after President Donald Trump captured the state by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016.
A three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the decision allowing the extension. Republicans have asked the full 11-member court to review the ruling.
Support Local Journalism
The appellate court has questioned whether legislators have the legal standing to continue defending the Nov. 3 deadline on appeal. Traditionally the attorney general has been responsible for defending state law, but the state's current attorney general is a Democrat.
The appellate court noted that the state Supreme Court found in a separate case in July that the Legislature can't represent the state in disputes over a law's validity. The court asked the justices to rule on the question.
The high court ruled 4-3 that the Legislature can represent the state in disputes over whether statutes are valid. Justice Brian Hagedorn, writing for the majority, said the July ruling was narrowly tailored, that the attorney general doesn't exclusively have the authority to defend state law and that the Legislature can intervene and represent the state's interest in upholding statutes.
It's still up to the full 7th Circuit to decide if it wants to review the case.
Election 2020: Who's on the Nov. 3 ballot?
The presidential election isn't the only contest on the Nov. 3 ballot. Find out more about congressional and legislative races in south central Wisconsin.
A four-term Democratic incumbent (I) faces a Republican challenger.
A 12th-term Democratic incumbent (I) faces a Republican challenger in the 3rd Congressional District in the Nov. 3 election.
U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, a Republican who has held the seat since 1979, is retiring.
A three-term Republican incumbent (I) faces a challenge from a Democratic former state senator.
Democrat Joni Anderson and Republican Joan Ballweg are facing off for the 14th Senate District seat.
A Walworth resident is challenging the incumbent (I) for the seat representing the 31st Assembly District in the Nov. 3 election. The term is for two years.
A business owner is challenging the incumbent (I) for the seat representing the 33rd Assembly District in the Nov. 3 election. The term is for two years.
Democrat Abigail Lowery and independent Stephen Ratzlaff are trying to unseat Republican incumbent John Jagler in the Nov. 3 election.
A first-term incumbent (I) Republican faces a Democratic challenger in the race to represent Wisconsin residents in the 38th Assembly District.
A four-term Republican incumbent (I) faces a Democratic challenger in a district that covers Beaver Dam and the eastern half of Dodge County in the Nov. 3 election.
An aide for a Republican U.S. congressman and a Ripon School Board member are vying in the Nov. 3 race for the state Assembly’s 41st District.
A Republican incumbent (I) serving his first full term after winning a June 2018 special election faces a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 3 election.
A Town of Milton board supervisor and daycare owner is challenging a Democratic incumbent (I) in the race to represent the Assembly's 43rd district in the Nov. 3 election. The term is for two years.
Two Janesville City Council members are squaring off in a contest to fill the seat vacated by incumbent Democrat Deb Kolste, who is not running for a fifth term.
A political newcomer is challenging a three-term incumbent in Wisconsin's 45th Assembly District, which includes parts of Green and Rock counties on the Illinois border.
A Republican who has run for statewide office as a Libertarian is challenging a two-term Democratic incumbent (I) in the Nov. 3 election.
A five-term Republican incumbent (I) faces a Democratic challenger in a district that covers the southwest corner of the state in the Nov. 3 election. The term is for two years.
Three-term Republican incumbent Rep. Todd Novak faces Democratic challenger Kriss Marion in the Nov. 3 election.
A restaurant owner who won a crowded Democratic primary in August faces a Republican college senior in the race to represent Madison's Isthmus and East Side in the Nov. 3 election. The term is for two years.
A four-term Democratic incumbent (I) faces a Republican challenger in the Nov. 3 election for an Assembly seat that covers parts of the Far West Side of Madison, Cross Plains, Middleton, Verona and Waunakee.
A nine-term Democratic incumbent (I) faces a Republican challenger in the Nov. 3 election in a district that spans parts of Iowa, Dane and Green counties southwest of Madison.
The district is centered around Devil's Lake State Park and includes parts of Iowa, Dane, Columbia and Sauk counties.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.