Supreme Court to take up case challenging stay at home order

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday said it would take up a controversial case that could result in the suspension of Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order, implemented to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The 6-1 decision is a setback for the Evers administration, which wanted the court to throw it out. Now, attorneys for the administration and Republican Legislature, which brought the lawsuit, will present their arguments via videoconferencing on Tuesday, after which the court could rule.

Liberal Justice Rebecca Dallet was the only member of the court to dissent.

A ruling could result in Evers' "safer at home" order, which has shut down swaths of businesses, being thrown out entirely. Health experts warn any loosening of restrictions in the state at this point could lead to a precipitous increase in cases and create new COVID-19 hotspots across the state.

The progress in the case comes as Wisconsin on Thursday and Friday saw consecutive records set for the daily number of new confirmed cases, with 334 on Thursday and 460 on Friday.

Republicans say the governor's order, signed by health secretary Andrea Palm, exceeds the administration's authority. Democrats disagree, and argue the public health consequences would be dire if the order is suspended.