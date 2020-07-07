Supreme Court to rule Thursday in case challenging lame-duck laws

In court documents, the Legislature’s attorney, Misha Tseytlin, cited a previous case describing the Wisconsin Constitution as “requiring shared and merged powers of the branches of government rather than an absolute, rigid and segregated political design.”

Attorneys for the plaintiffs have argued the Legislature’s veto authority over Kaul amounts to a substantial burden on his ability to faithfully execute the law. Kaul sought to demonstrate that when he said several cases that could provide the state with millions of dollars in settlement money were essentially on hold due to a dispute with the Legislature’s appointed oversight committee.

Kaul is required to seek the committee’s approval to reach settlement agreements in certain cases, but Kaul and the committee have failed to agree on a confidential procedure for how to do that. Republicans have argued the laws give them a seat at the table in legal decisions that can have broad political and policy implications.

In 2019, before the court heard oral arguments in the case, UW-Madison political science professor Howard Schweber said the public should be concerned about the Legislature turning the attorney general’s office into a means for one political party to go after enemies or shape policy through selective application of the law. But others, such as the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty’s president, Rick Esenberg, downplayed those concerns and say corruption is always a risk.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.