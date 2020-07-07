Supreme Court to rule Thursday in case challenging lame-duck laws

The Supreme Court is set to issue a long-awaited ruling Thursday in a major case that will determine how far the Legislature can go in limiting the powers of the governor and attorney general.
The case is the second major lawsuit before the court challenging laws the Republican-controlled Legislature passed in December 2018 to curb the powers of then-governor-elect Tony Evers and attorney general-elect Josh Kaul, both Democrats elected the month before when Republicans lost what had been full control of state government.
The laws survived the first challenge by the League of Women Voters and others who argued they were unconstitutional because Republicans erred in the process they used to call the Legislature back into session to pass them.
The case the Supreme Court is set to rule on Thursday was brought by the Service Employees International Union and others and takes a different approach — contending the laws violate the state Constitution’s separation-of-powers doctrine. The court heard oral arguments in the case in October.
The laws passed in the lame-duck session require Kaul to get permission from a GOP-controlled legislative committee to settle lawsuits, and they guarantee the Legislature can intervene in many cases using its own attorneys rather than those from the state Department of Justice.
Republicans also gave the Legislature greater control over the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s governing board and suspended the governor’s authority to appoint the agency’s CEO until September of 2019, after which Evers appointed Missy Hughes to replace retiring CEO Mark Hogan.
Republicans also confirmed dozens of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s political appointees during the lame-duck session. Evers rescinded 15 of those appointments after a lower court told him he could essentially fire them, but the Supreme Court later restored the appointees to their posts.
If the court condones what some legal scholars called the Legislature’s “constitutional hardball,” UW-Madison law professor Miriam Seifter, speaking in 2019, said Wisconsin would become an outlier in how it regards both the powers of the attorney general and the state constitution’s separation-of-powers doctrine. A ruling favoring Republican lawmakers could signal the court doesn’t plan to patrol political power plays.
Attorneys hired by the state Legislature, however, argue the separation-of-powers doctrine in Wisconsin’s constitution is more flexible than in many other states.
In court documents, the Legislature’s attorney, Misha Tseytlin, cited a previous case describing the Wisconsin Constitution as “requiring shared and merged powers of the branches of government rather than an absolute, rigid and segregated political design.”
Attorneys for the plaintiffs have argued the Legislature’s veto authority over Kaul amounts to a substantial burden on his ability to faithfully execute the law. Kaul sought to demonstrate that when he said several cases that could provide the state with millions of dollars in settlement money were essentially on hold due to a dispute with the Legislature’s appointed oversight committee.
Kaul is required to seek the committee’s approval to reach settlement agreements in certain cases, but Kaul and the committee have failed to agree on a confidential procedure for how to do that. Republicans have argued the laws give them a seat at the table in legal decisions that can have broad political and policy implications.
In 2019, before the court heard oral arguments in the case, UW-Madison political science professor Howard Schweber said the public should be concerned about the Legislature turning the attorney general’s office into a means for one political party to go after enemies or shape policy through selective application of the law. But others, such as the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty’s president, Rick Esenberg, downplayed those concerns and say corruption is always a risk.
