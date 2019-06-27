In a blow to election reformers, and for the most part Democrats looking for a break heading into the 2020 elections, a divided U.S. Supreme Court Thursday green-lighted the practice of drawing election maps for partisan gain, a practice commonly known as gerrymandering.
The ruling likely kills a Wisconsin case challenging Republican maps that have locked in a deep legislative advantage over Democrats. The Supreme Court ruled last year that the plaintiff in the Wisconsin case, a Democratic voter, didn’t have legal standing and sent the case back to the Western District Court for trial.
Thursday’s ruling likely negates any basis for that trial.
“It appears to have shut down what’s going on in the Western District of Wisconsin,” said Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau.
State Democrats immediately decried the 5-4 ruling, split down conservative-liberal lines.
“Today’s decision will join Citizens United in the hall of fame of anti-democracy Supreme Court decisions,” said the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, referring to the 2010 decision that paved the way for unlimited campaign spending by private groups.
Since 2011, when Republicans took over both houses of the state Legislature and the governorship, Democrats have been vexed by maps that have locked in Republican gains. In 2018, Republicans won a 63-36 majority in the Assembly despite winning only 46 percent of the vote and losing all statewide races.
“It is more important than ever that we elect Democrats to our state Legislature,” the Democrats said. “Regardless of today’s ruling, Democrats in Wisconsin will continue to compete everywhere possible in 2020 and beyond. We will continue to mobilize, and we will continue to build the infrastructure necessary for more victories for the people of Wisconsin.”
The Supreme Court ruling pertained to Republican-drawn maps in North Carolina and Democratic maps in Maryland. But the ruling is seen as a boon to Republicans, who controlled more state governments after the 2010 census, and therefore had control of the map-making process in those states.
Reform advocates complain that the partisan maps deny voters the right to fair and equal representation.
The Supreme Court decision, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, dismissed those arguments as a constitutional matter, holding that the maps are a political matter “beyond the reach of the courts.”
"We have no legal commission to allocate political power and influence,” Roberts wrote.
Writing for the court’s liberal justices, Justice Elena Kagan called the majority decision “tragically wrong.”
“Of all times to abandon the Court’s duty to declare the law, this was not the one,” Kagan wrote. “The practices challenged in these cases imperil our system of government. Part of the Court’s role in that system is to defend its foundations. None is more important than free and fair elections.”
The decision raises the stakes of the 2020 election for Democrats, who now must overcome the electoral challenges of the current maps to be in a position to influence the drawing of new ones after the 2020 census.
UW political science professor Barry Burden said the ruling leaves few fetters to the creation of partisan maps.
“The court has ruled 5-4 that as long as it's done on basis of partisanship rather than race, no amount of gerrymandering is extreme enough that courts should put a stop to it,” he said.
In 2012 a panel of federal judges ruled that the Republican unfairly disadvantaged Latino voters in Milwaukee, resulting in the redrawing of two legislative districts.