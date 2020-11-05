Supreme Court rules against reinstating capacity limits as state sets another COVID-19 record

Conservative justices on the Wisconsin Supreme Court Wednesday ruled on Wednesday against reinstating Gov. Tony Evers’ order limiting capacity in bars, restaurants and other public spaces, even as COVID-19 case numbers had another record-breaking day.
The order, put in place by Evers in early October, is currently on hold as it winds through the court system, likely ending up anyway in the state’s highest court, according to Evers chief legal counsel Ryan Nilsestuen,
Nilsestuen said despite past rulings, most notably one that blocked Evers’ stay-at-home order in May, he still has hope that the court will eventually allow the capacity limits.
“It’s easy to say because four of the candidates are supported by conservatives or Republicans and three tend to be supported by Democrats or liberals that that’s how they’re going to rule on this,” he said. He said in other decisions this year, “some of the justices don’t align like that. I think this is a new case.”
Evers reiterated his call for Republican leaders to come to the table to help devise a strategy, but so far, he said, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald have offered no plans.
“In a perfect world, we wouldn’t be in court every month every time we do an order,” Evers said. “In a perfect world we would have people complying voluntarily on things. We don’t have a perfect world.”
State health officials Wednesday urged a “hard stop” to control the spread of COVID-19, trying to convince residents in a state with one of the worst outbreaks in the nation to stay at home and limit all contacts as more hospitals struggle with a surge in patients.
“We should not be having contact with other human beings that we do not live with,” said Andrea Palm, Department of Health Services secretary-designee. “Hard stop: that is where we are, that is the best tool that we have to stop the spread of the disease and we all need to do it with vigilance.”
The state recorded 5,935 cases on Wednesday, up from the previous record of 5,771 set the previous day. The seven-day average for cases climbed to 4,839. Another 54 people have died, bringing the seven-day average to 37.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association on Tuesday reported 1,714 patients, the most yet, and 352 in intensive care, with available beds for patients dwindling as all 72 counties reach the 350 per 100,000 threshold for a “very high” virus activity level. Some some counties have reached as high as 2,000 per 100,000.
Palm said that Wisconsin is alone among states hard-hit by the virus in not putting into place stringent measures to control the spread. Currently, except where there are local orders, only a mask order is in place. That order is under a court challenge, which unlike Evers’ capacity limits, the Supreme Court last week agreed to hear by bypassing lower courts.
Measures like stay-at-home orders and capacity limits have been effective, Palm said.
"There’s no state in the country who was seeing the kind of strain on their hospitals that we are seeing now that did not place requirements and take mitigation strategies, through executive orders, through public health orders, to reduce the spread of this virus,” she said.
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state’s top infectious disease specialist, said despite the roadblocks in implementing orders to stem the spread, the measure in place are having an effect. He said that early in the pandemic some communities saw doubling times of three to five days.
“We know that it can move that fast and infect an entire population if left unchecked,” he said. “We are seeing high rates of transmission and an acceleration, but we’re not seeing exponential growth. That means we’re doing something to slow it down.”
He said that contact tracers in the state are overwhelmed, and that the virus has spread too quickly for them to track down contacts for most of those who test positive. But efforts are still being made to protect people from being exposed.
“Contact tracing can save lives,” he said, “even if it isn’t successful at our overall goal, which is flattening the curve and eliminating transmission.”
Also, on Tuesday Evers announced a $10 million grant program for nonprofit groups providing services like health care, adult education and housing for people affected by the pandemic, funded by the CARES Act, the $2.2 trillion stimulus and coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress last spring.
Evers expressed hope that a stalled effort for a new package in Congress would gain traction now that the election is over.
“I think things were stalled, and I think that one of the reasons was because of the election,” he said.
