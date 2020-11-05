Supreme Court rules against reinstating capacity limits as state sets another COVID-19 record

State health officials Wednesday urged a “hard stop” to control the spread of COVID-19, trying to convince residents in a state with one of the worst outbreaks in the nation to stay at home and limit all contacts as more hospitals struggle with a surge in patients.

“We should not be having contact with other human beings that we do not live with,” said Andrea Palm, Department of Health Services secretary-designee. “Hard stop: that is where we are, that is the best tool that we have to stop the spread of the disease and we all need to do it with vigilance.”

The state recorded 5,935 cases on Wednesday, up from the previous record of 5,771 set the previous day. The seven-day average for cases climbed to 4,839. Another 54 people have died, bringing the seven-day average to 37.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association on Tuesday reported 1,714 patients, the most yet, and 352 in intensive care, with available beds for patients dwindling as all 72 counties reach the 350 per 100,000 threshold for a “very high” virus activity level. Some some counties have reached as high as 2,000 per 100,000.