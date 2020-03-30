Supreme Court, presidential candidates, local races: Your guide to what's on the spring election ballot

Presidential candidates, a state Supreme Court race and a proposed constitutional amendment backers say would shore up crime victims’ rights are all areas voters will weigh in on during this spring’s election.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues and questions swirl about whether the state will hold in-person voting on April 7, absentee ballot requests have surged in Wisconsin while voters seek to minimize exposure for themselves and others.
Voters who are already registered to vote can continue to request absentee ballots until April 2 through myvote.wi.gov, though the state’s Elections Commission suggests doing so as soon as possible.
But in addition to the statewide races, voters in Dane County also have school board representatives and county supervisors to elect when they’re casting their ballots.
Presidential race
President Donald Trump is the only named Republican candidate on the ballot, while a dozen Democratic candidates — most of whom have already dropped out of the race — are also listed.
Still running for election are Former Vice President Joe Biden, who holds a strong lead in the race for delegates, and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won the Wisconsin presidential primary four years ago.
Wisconsin has an open primary, meaning that voters in the state aren't required to register with a party, thus allowing them to cast ballots for whichever party's candidates they want. But they can vote in only one party's primary.
Wisconsin Supreme Court
Conservative Justice Daniel Kelly and liberal challenger Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky are both competing for a full 10-year term on the state’s highest court.
Kelly, first appointed to the bench by then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2016, has highlighted his judicial philosophy and commitment to interpreting laws as written, while Karofsky, a former Dane County deputy district attorney, has emphasized her values and called for getting the court “back on track.”
The court currently has a 5-2 conservative majority.
Marsy’s Law
The proposed crime victim's rights constitutional amendment, called “Marsy’s Law,” is part of a national effort seeking to enhance protections for crime victims.
The proposal would largely duplicate existing state-mandated protections and in most cases, it would elevate existing statutory protections to a constitutional level.
The language was the subject of a December lawsuit that argued the description of the change appearing on ballots failed to completely capture what the amendment would do and it should be removed from the ballots.
But a Dane County judge ruled in February that the question would remain before voters, though he noted those challenging it would have another opportunity to try to invalidate it if it's approved.
Madison School Board
There are three Madison School Board seats up for election this spring — one unopposed and two contested.
Board members don't represent geographic districts, so all races will be voted on by district residents.
Christina Gomez Schmidt and Maia Pearson are facing off in the Seat 6 race, having both received more votes than fellow newcomer Karen Ball in the February primary. The winner will succeed Kate Toews, who is not seeking re-election.
The Seat 7 race features incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen and challenger Wayne Strong, running for a board seat for the third time.
Savion Castro, who was appointed to the board last summer to fill a vacancy, is running unopposed to fill out the remaining one year of Mary Burke’s term in Seat 2. Burke resigned last year.
Dane County Board
The 37-member Dane County Board of Supervisors is poised for turnover with 11 incumbents choosing not to run for re-election. Of the 11 seats without an incumbent running, three seats are contested.
Elena Haasl and José Rea are running for District 5, which is typically held by a university student. Hayley Young, who currently holds the seat, decided it was time to “pass the baton.”
In Middleton’s District 26, Holly Hatcher and Kevin Cunningham are seeking the seat that was previously held by former board chair Sharon Corrigan. Corrigan, who served on the board for 10 years, resigned in January before taking on the interim director role at the Alliant Energy Center.
Kate McGinnity and Kris James Breunig are seeking to replace Bob Salov as the District 37 supervisor, who represents Cambridge.
The following supervisors are also not running for re-election:
Paul Nelson, District 9
Kelly Danner, District 11
Huong Nguyen-Hilfiger, District 14
Bill Clausius, District 19
Tanya Buckingham, District 24
Nikki Jones, District 28
Jason Knoll, District 32
Two additional races are also contested, with political newcomers challenging incumbents.
Dan Kieta, a first time political candidate who describes himself as a fiscal conservative and socially liberal, is challenging District 25 supervisor Tim Kiefer in representing the Waunakee area. Kiefer is an attorney who has served on the board since 2012.
Todd Kluever, a recently retired Dane County Highway crew leader, is challenging Jerry Bollig for the District 31 seat. Bollig was also first elected in 2012.
Madison City Council’s District 8 seat will also have a new representative in April. UW-Madison student Max Prestigiacomo, 18, is the only candidate running to replace Sally Rohrer. Rohrer was appointed when former District 8 alder Avra Reddy stepped down mid-term.
