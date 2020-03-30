Supreme Court, presidential candidates, local races: Your guide to what's on the spring election ballot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Board members don't represent geographic districts, so all races will be voted on by district residents.

Christina Gomez Schmidt and Maia Pearson are facing off in the Seat 6 race, having both received more votes than fellow newcomer Karen Ball in the February primary. The winner will succeed Kate Toews, who is not seeking re-election.

The Seat 7 race features incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen and challenger Wayne Strong, running for a board seat for the third time.

Savion Castro, who was appointed to the board last summer to fill a vacancy, is running unopposed to fill out the remaining one year of Mary Burke’s term in Seat 2. Burke resigned last year.

Dane County Board

The 37-member Dane County Board of Supervisors is poised for turnover with 11 incumbents choosing not to run for re-election. Of the 11 seats without an incumbent running, three seats are contested.

Elena Haasl and José Rea are running for District 5, which is typically held by a university student. Hayley Young, who currently holds the seat, decided it was time to “pass the baton.”