Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly renting office space at state GOP headquarters

Conservative-backed Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly is getting a hand from the Republican Party of Wisconsin in his run for a full term — marking the latest example of partisan involvement in elections for the state's highest court.

Nomination papers being circulated by Kelly's campaign for the Spring 2020 election ballot include a return address that is the same as the Republican Party of Wisconsin's headquarters, where Kelly's campaign has rented office space.

State law does not dictate how candidates distribute and collect nomination papers, including where they should be returned. While Supreme Court candidates run in statewide, nonpartisan elections, candidates have increasingly cozied up to the political party connected with their supporters.

"Dan Kelly has toed the line for Republicans and the right wing since he’s been on the state Supreme Court," liberal advocacy group One Wisconsin Now deputy director Mike Browne said in a Wednesday statement about Kelly's nomination papers. "Now Dan Kelly is showing his partisanship on the campaign trail, right down to sharing an address with the Republican Party of Wisconsin."

However, Republican Party of Wisconsin spokeswoman Alesha Guenther said this isn't the first time a GOP-backed candidate has received assistance from the party.