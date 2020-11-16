Supreme Court hears case challenging Tony Evers' emergency powers

In July, Evers issued the mask mandate. He extended it in September and the order is currently set to expire on Saturday, although Evers could extend it.

The case also implicates the governor's limits on public gatherings and restrictions on capacity in bars, restaurants and stores, however, those limits are no longer in effect after an appeals court put them on hold. The Supreme Court declined to take up the case, meaning there are no statewide capacity limits but there may be local restrictions in place.

The case being heard Monday was brought by Jere Fabick, a major Republican donor in Wisconsin who has given more than $350,000 to Republican or conservative candidates in Wisconsin between 1994 and the middle of 2020, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. In 2016, Fabick gave $20,000 to conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley. Fabick is a board member and policy advisor for The Heartland Institute, a free-market think tank and also the president of a multi-state Caterpillar equipment and engine dealer.

At the heart of the case, Fabick contends that Evers' second and third state of emergency declarations and the emergency orders stemming from them go beyond what they view as the governor's short-term emergency authority.