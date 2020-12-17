Supreme Court hears arguments in case that could decide fate of DHS public gathering limits

The future of Department of Health Services' restrictions on public gatherings in this pandemic or future ones is now in the hands of the Wisconsin Supreme Court following oral arguments in a major case Thursday.

The case revolves around whether an order issued Oct. 6 by DHS Secretary Andrea Palm limiting indoor public gatherings to 25% of a building or room’s capacity or 10 people in places without an occupancy limit was lawful on its own, or whether the rule should been subject to oversight by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The on-again off-again order was struck down by the Wisconsin Court of Appeals in early November, on the same day it was set to expire. The appeals court ruled it was unenforceable due to DHS Secretary Andrea Palm’s “failure to follow the required rule-making procedures” and the circuit court “erroneously exercised its discretion” by denying a temporary injunction in October.

While the order is no longer in effect, the Supreme Court's decision on whether such orders are required to go through legislative rule making, an arduous process involving a Legislature allergic to statewide disease mitigation, could have a profound effect on the department's ability to manage pandemics in the future.