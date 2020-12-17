Supreme Court hears arguments in case that could decide fate of DHS public gathering limits

The future of Department of Health Services' restrictions on public gatherings in this pandemic or future ones is now in the hands of the Wisconsin Supreme Court following oral arguments in a major case Thursday.
The case revolves around whether an order issued Oct. 6 by DHS Secretary Andrea Palm limiting indoor public gatherings to 25% of a building or room’s capacity or 10 people in places without an occupancy limit was lawful on its own, or whether the rule should been subject to oversight by the Republican-controlled Legislature.
The on-again off-again order was struck down by the Wisconsin Court of Appeals in early November, on the same day it was set to expire. The appeals court ruled it was unenforceable due to DHS Secretary Andrea Palm’s “failure to follow the required rule-making procedures” and the circuit court “erroneously exercised its discretion” by denying a temporary injunction in October.
While the order is no longer in effect, the Supreme Court's decision on whether such orders are required to go through legislative rule making, an arduous process involving a Legislature allergic to statewide disease mitigation, could have a profound effect on the department's ability to manage pandemics in the future.
Palm wants to issue a new order limiting indoor capacity, which would remain in effect for 28 days, but she doesn't feel she legally can do so until the court rules in the case, attorneys for the state Department of Justice said in legal filings. Palm said Wednesday that the ability for her to issue health emergency orders pertaining to COVID-19, a measles outbreak or whatever else may happen, is “really critical to our work.”
The court's oral arguments on Thursday follow arguments in another pending case on the governor's order requiring face masks in order to lessen the spread of COVID-19.
The case before the court Thursday, with its capacity restrictions, became a point of contention for bars and restaurants.
The Tavern League of Wisconsin filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s capacity limit order, arguing it would drive bars and restaurants out of business. A Sawyer County judge blocked it on Oct. 14 only to have a Barron County judge reinstate it five days later. That sparked an appeal from The Mix-Up bar in Amery and Pro-Life Wisconsin, which argues that the capacity restrictions limit its fundraising gatherings.
In October, a GOP-led joint legislative committee that reviews administrative rules directed Palm to submit formal rules relating to the indoor gathering mandate. Once submitted as a rule, it would have been subject to a public hearing and eventual vote — allowing Republicans the ability to eliminate it.
However, Evers had said a rule will not be submitted because it falls under DHS authority to issue orders as part of the public health emergency declaration issued earlier this year.
The Court of Appeals ruled that, under the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling in May to strike down the state’s stay-at-home order, the state’s latest indoor gathering rule also qualifies as a rule and therefore must go through the rule-making process.
During oral arguments, the conservative-backed justices remained mostly silent, except for Justice Brian Hagedorn, while the court's liberal-backed members peppered both parties with questions.
The justices spent much of their questioning on how the court's order striking down Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order, which included a public gatherings provision, would allow public gatherings restrictions to remain in place without being granted through the rule making process.
To justify public gathering restrictions, Palm is relying in part on a provision in the law stating that DHS "may close schools and forbid public gatherings in schools, churches, and other places to control outbreaks and epidemics."
In its Safer at Home decision, the Supreme Court allowed DHS to close schools, but prevented the department from including statewide restrictions on public gatherings.
The liberal-backed justices on the court appeared highlighted what the viewed as the inconsistencies in the conservative-authored decision striking down Safer at Home, and asking attorneys whether they'd need to overrule that precedent — a step judges don't take lightly — in order to allow DHS to restrict gatherings without going through the rule-making process.
"How do you reconcile the argument you're making with (the Safer at Home decision) with what we have here today, which is a public gathering restriction?" liberal-backed Justice Rebecca Dallet asked Colin Hector, an attorney for Palm.
Hector said restrictions on public gatherings should be allowed without needing to go through the rule making process because it falls within the portion of the law giving DHS authority to close schools, which the Supreme Court allowed in its order striking down most Safer at Home provisions.
Liberal-backed Justice Ann Walsh Bradley also pressed Palm's attorney on how the Supreme Court's Safer at Home order, which states that most DHS public health orders must go through the legislative rule making process, could allow for an exemption. In this question, she underscored what she viewed as an inconsistency in the Supreme Court's order, since it did allow exceptions for closing schools.
Dallet later asked whether the court would need to overrule the Supreme Court's Safer at Home decision in order to allow DHS the authority to restrict public gatherings.
Misha Tseytlin, the attorney for the groups who want public gathering restrictions to go through the rule-making process, said wants to the court to follow what he views as the precedent set by the court in the Safer at Home decision and require all DHS public health restrictions, including those for public gatherings, to be subject to legislative oversight.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
